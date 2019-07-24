This Fusion of 'Shape of You' and 'Urvashi Urvashi' on Veena is Taking the Internet by storm

A veena artiste has left netizens amazed with a mashup video of tunes by English singer Ed Sheeran and Indian music director AR Rahman. Posting the mashup video, artiste Veena Srivani wrote: “Finally, I made a very Special Edition for you. A mashup of Shape of You and Urvasi Urvasi is going to keep you fresh and energetic.”

The video posted on July 19 has already received over forty-two thousand views and 1300 retweets. The video shows Veena Srivani playing a fusion of the two songs' tunes on the ancient musical instrument.

GM friends,Finally, I made a very Special Edition for you. Mash up of Shape of You & Urvasi Urvasi is going to keep you fresh and energetic. Have a fantastic weekend. **For better feel please use earphones. pic.twitter.com/TyPD0xcgu2 — Veena Srivani (@veenasrivani) July 20, 2019

Soon after the clip was posted, it went viral with many complimenting the artiste for blending the two songs together in the most perfect manner.

This is amazing...! This wil keep the Sitar alive. Now a days its use is rarely seen..! — Nata-Asha (@ex_SECULARcow7) July 20, 2019

More beautiful than music is her smile and emotions which refects her true passion — trendSingh (@trendSingh) July 21, 2019

Wohoo, beautiful way to start a long weekend. It's so lovely. Hope you upload more and share the upcoming concert details. — Movie Mango ® (@Go_Movie_Mango) July 20, 2019

This is just amazing. I love fusion music and I love how amazingly happy you looked while performing. Man I could listen to this for days. I need this on my phone! — Tanzila Anis. (@aaliznat) July 21, 2019

Just love it — Col DPK Pillay, Shaurya Chakra, PhD (Rtd) (@dpkpillay12) July 20, 2019

Absolutely beautiful. Brilliantly done. Congrats — Anirban Dutta (@Anirban51509610) July 20, 2019

Hey, good to see u here U r #MSD of Veena I m very big fan of ur veena playing skills. U r awesome — ⛩ (@Doc_07_) July 20, 2019

so this is what true love feels like — AMAL RAJ PANDEY (@AMALRAJPANDEY) July 23, 2019

I can’t get out my ear plugs after listening to this music amazing fusion .. keep posting many more — KAUSHAL GARG (@KAUSHAL04926167) July 23, 2019

This is not the first time that the Veena artiste has trended on social media for playing popular tunes on social media. Back in 2018, Veena Srivani performed to the song 'Breathless' on her veena leaving netizens captivated.