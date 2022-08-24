This Gadget Can 'Print' Dosas for You and We are at the Peak of Humanity

Technology is growing by the day and with this constant need to build new things to make the lives of humans easier, we get to experience machines and gadgets we would have never imagined would exist one day. From roti makers to dish washers, we have come a long way. Adding to this long list, we have a new machine to make kitchen work a bit easier.

Deemed a “Dosa Printer,” the machine does exactly what it says. The printer allows one to print crispy dosas just like a regular printer.

Taking to Twitter, a user named Samantha, shared a video of the machine, leaving the folks completely stunned.

In the video, she adds the dosa batter on one side of the machine. After this, she selects the thickness of the dosa and sets the number of dosa she needs. Unbelievable, right? Have a look for yourself:

Since uploaded the video has gone viral and managed to gather over 58K views. “Just thinking whether after installation, will it give out a Mini Uttappam as test page. And what to do in case of Paper/Dosa Jam,” commented a Twitter user. Another person wrote, “Oh wow! Wouldn’t mind tasting this. I a kind of sure it’ll be a disaster – but still.” Here are a few reactions:

wtf did i watch just now https://t.co/q2amdrTFQU — ℙ ◡̈ (@CLegendonly) August 24, 2022

: Grandmothers be trembling and retiring earlier due to this https://t.co/gVTOD7b8km — Brownlikecinnamon (@kesh1018) August 24, 2022

As a dosa fan , I want this https://t.co/9iv4mupO6z — arun || #JAILER (@iluvssrk) August 24, 2022

Dosa is a popular street food snack not just in a few states in India, but you’ll find a stall in every corner of any city. So, if you are in Mumbai and planning to visit one South Indian restaurant with great food and a better experience, then try this unique place in Kalbadevi.

Shree Balaji Dosa in South Mumbai’s Mangaldas Market has added a superhit item to their series of South Indian dishes — flying dosa. The food stall is extremely popular with a variety of delicious dosas. What is more interesting about this place is the style of serving the food.

Here, dosas are sent flying straight from the pan to the plate. A video shared by a Facebook page known as Street Food Recipes shows an expert dosa seller preparing and then flipping dosas high into the air before they land right on the plate. The dosa seller’s unique way of serving dosa will make your jaw drop open in surprise.

