This German Couple Has Sued Their Neighbour And His Rooster; Here's Why
This German Couple Has Sued Their Neighbour And His Rooster; Here's Why

Last Updated: August 19, 2022, 10:54 IST

The couple has filed a case and even recorded the noise of the rooster to present in court.

Michael, on the other hand, claims that his rooster, Magda, is essential for his garden

Seventy-six-year-old Friedrich-Wilhelm K and his wife Jutta, a German couple, who live in Bad Salzuflen, have registered a case against a rooster. As per their complaint, Rooster tortures them with his voice. They said that the rooster doesn’t crow until 8 AM because he is locked up at night. But then the Rooster crows 100 to 200 times throughout the day.

Friedrich said that they could not open the window panes and use the garden. Jutta said, “We did a lot of tests. Our kids are tired, and our neighbours are also fed up with his voice.” They said despite several complaints the owner, Michael, does not give up on him. Hence, they had no option but to sue Michael and Rooster.

first published:August 19, 2022, 10:54 IST
last updated:August 19, 2022, 10:54 IST