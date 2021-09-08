This German Student Can Change His Pupils' Size at Will, Scientists Baffled

A 23-year-old student of psychology in Germany can shrink and enlarge his pupils as per his will. The exercise was previously thought to be impossible to do on command and was known to be completely automatic.

It was believed that when you step into a dark room or a lighter room, your pupil changes size according to the light, and you don’t have to consciously tell your pupils to change. However, some can change their pupil size at will as well, but by only using indirect methods. For instance, just thinking about the sun, darkroom, or calculating something mentally could result in a change in the size of pupils.

Christoph Strauch, senior author of the new case report and an assistant professor in the experimental psychology department at Utrecht University in the Netherlands, said, “Nobody thought it was possible to change pupil size on command just by controlling it like a muscle, until now.”

Speaking about the study, Strauch said that D.W. studies at Ulm University in Germany, and he contacted Strauch, after taking one of his courses, when he discovered his ability.

D.W. told Strauch and his colleagues at Ulm University that at first, he showed one of his friends that he can ‘tremble’ with his eyeballs, and his friend noticed that D.W.’s pupils became small on command. First, D.W. used to alternate his pupil size by focusing on an object, but with practice, the youngster learned to do it just by concentrating on his eyes.

Staunch said, “What’s more astonishing is that he can feel the muscles in the pupils directly, which was thought to be impossible."

To be sure, the researchers confirmed that D.W. had this ability through a series of tests, and they found no sign that he was changing his pupils’ size using indirect methods. He can dilate his pupils up to 0.09 inches (2.4 mm) in diameter and can shrink them up to 0.03 inches (0.88 mm) in diameter.

The study was published in Live Science.

