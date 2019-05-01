Take the pledge to vote

»
This Girl From Lahore Wants Mondays to be Declared as 'Game of Thrones' Holidays

A girl wrote to the Pakistan Daily Dawn and asked the government to declare Mondays as 'Game of Thrones' holidays. She spoke about how declaring a national holiday would simply make it easier for everyone.

Jashodhara Mukherjee | News18.com

Updated:May 1, 2019, 9:30 AM IST
This Girl From Lahore Wants Mondays to be Declared as 'Game of Thrones' Holidays
Monday blues are real, and for most of us, Mondays signal the beginning of a long, arduous week. And of course, getting over the weekend hangover. But since 15th April, desi fans have been waiting for Mondays with bated breaths. Why, you ask? Game of Thrones, of course!

It has been three weeks since Game of Thrones aired in this part of the subcontinent, and we still have three more to go. Halfway into the season, we've just witnessed the heartbreaking "Battle of Winterfell" and honestly, the waiting is becoming a tad bit too tedious for fans of the show. More importantly because the show is aired at such an ungodly hour! 6:30 am on Mondays!

But a girl from Lahore has a better alternative in mind. She recently wrote to the Pakistan Daily Dawn and asked the government to declare Mondays as Game of Thrones holidays. She spoke about how declaring a national holiday would simply make it easier for everyone.

"I cannot believe we are already half way through the last season of Game of Thrones. All those characters - Arya, Sansa, Jon Snow, the Lannisters - finally will meet their end. Or kill the Night King. I wish we could easily watch shows like Game of Thrones on TV - in order to watch an episode on Monday morning I have to stay up all night on Sunday... or wake up at 5am," the girl wrote.

She further went on to familiarize readers with Game of Thrones and made a rather interesting yet valid point. She said, "It is a story about two powerful families, kings, queens, knights, rebels, witches, liars and honest men - playing a deadly game for control of the Seven Kingdoms of Westeros. Sometimes when I watch the show, I feel it reflects what is happening in politics today as well."

She wants the government to declare the next three Mondays as holidays; let's not forget, these are the final three episodes, and there's no predicting what might happen.

To add a bit of humor, the girl didn't mention her name at the end of the letter. Instead, she writes "A girl with no name" - a moniker no GoT fan needs an introduction to.

The letter was shared by a Twitter user named Sanam Maher who endorses the idea:




And this is how people reacted to it:










Maybe the same can be hoped for in India as well?
