This Girl Made a PPT Comparing Mario To a 17th Century Philosophy Theory
Everyone wants an invite to this party.
(Image: Twitter/@Miexriir)
Michal, took to Twitter on Sunday to talk about one such party she attended the previous day. And it was not like any other party most people go to. The party involved everyone preparing a three-minute PowerPoint presentation on one topic they were passionate about.
Now most people usually come up with topics that go along the lines of "13 Reasons Why '13 Reasons Why' is Not THAT Great A Show After All" or "Why Millennial Pink is The New Orange?" or "Why It's Ok Not Give In To Peer Pressure And Not Watch Popular Indian TV Reality Shows" or "Why It's Completely Justified for Netflix to Fanboy Over Radhika Apte?".
But Michal decided to come up with something rather...interesting. Her topic of the presentation was "Mortality, Religion and Afterlife in the Mario Universe: A humble plumber's ties to 17th-century Dualism." The presentation also talked about 'Christian overtones' in Mario lore and Machiavellian value of life. Yes, yes, and YES, now will be the time to take a deep breath and get awkward and mumble "What, why, how?"
Well, for the uninitiated, 17th-century dualism simply talks about a theory that the mind and body are of distinct natures. The theory (Cartesian dualism) argues that they exist as separate entities.
Last night my friends threw another party where everyone had to prepare a 3 minute lecture on something they were passionate about.— Michal (@Miexriir) September 16, 2018
I continued my streak of winning best presentation. pic.twitter.com/wqkdEYUzpw
Well, as for Michal, she did win the presentation even though she was penalised twice for going above the prescribed time limit.
I'm still surprised I won after receiving 2 drinking penalties for going over the 3 minute limit tbh. I just... had a lot to say.— Michal (@Miexriir) September 16, 2018
As for everyone else on Twitter, they were left mightily impressed.
RESEARCH— Takashishiful (@takashishiful) September 16, 2018
You are an inspiration.— Miles Luna (@TheMilesLuna) September 16, 2018
Some even posted party pictures from their own party presentations.
here are some pics from my primary partner’s presentation on queer sexuality in Mario from her “BREDtalks” event pic.twitter.com/YVTRm6aE0A— Devon Compton (@kanga59725) September 16, 2018
I REALLY want to be invited to a party like this!! ♀️ where are these people!?— NeeNee (@boiler4eva) September 16, 2018
me studying and praying to this presentation pic.twitter.com/RmyNi7pzI3— Naaman Zhou (@naamanzhou) September 16, 2018
I agree, this is incredible, I think we should have a party like this pic.twitter.com/p6DonbDTuu— Rom (@RomanyMurray) September 17, 2018
You are the only Ted talker we need— Gene Park (@GenePark) September 16, 2018
But Michal had another surprise, this wasn't the first such party presentation she had created. Previously, she had also worked on a presentation on "An Exploration of Shadow the Hedgehog's True Moral Compass and Knuckles."
Last night I went to a party where everyone had to prepare a 3 minute lecture on something they were passionate about.— Michal (@Miexriir) January 14, 2018
I won best presentation. pic.twitter.com/WSTOJzsqZu
And well, needless to say, she won the best presentation for that too.
