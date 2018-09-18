GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
2-min read

This Girl Made a PPT Comparing Mario To a 17th Century Philosophy Theory

Everyone wants an invite to this party.

Parth Sharma | News18.com

Updated:September 18, 2018, 2:48 PM IST
This Girl Made a PPT Comparing Mario To a 17th Century Philosophy Theory
(Image: Twitter/@Miexriir)
There are parties and then there are PARTIES. In parties, there is music, some dancing, a lot of drinking and fun. In PARTIES, there is music, some dancing, a lot of drinking and PowerPoint presentations. Yup, or at least that's what a Twitter user recounted.

Michal, took to Twitter on Sunday to talk about one such party she attended the previous day. And it was not like any other party most people go to. The party involved everyone preparing a three-minute PowerPoint presentation on one topic they were passionate about.

Now most people usually come up with topics that go along the lines of "13 Reasons Why '13 Reasons Why' is Not THAT Great A Show After All" or "Why Millennial Pink is The New Orange?" or "Why It's Ok Not Give In To Peer Pressure And Not Watch Popular Indian TV Reality Shows" or "Why It's Completely Justified for Netflix to Fanboy Over Radhika Apte?".

But Michal decided to come up with something rather...interesting. Her topic of the presentation was "Mortality, Religion and Afterlife in the Mario Universe: A humble plumber's ties to 17th-century Dualism." The presentation also talked about 'Christian overtones' in Mario lore and Machiavellian value of life. Yes, yes, and YES, now will be the time to take a deep breath and get awkward and mumble "What, why, how?"

Well, for the uninitiated, 17th-century dualism simply talks about a theory that the mind and body are of distinct natures. The theory (Cartesian dualism) argues that they exist as separate entities.




Well, as for Michal, she did win the presentation even though she was penalised twice for going above the prescribed time limit.




As for everyone else on Twitter, they were left mightily impressed.







Some even posted party pictures from their own party presentations.
















But Michal had another surprise, this wasn't the first such party presentation she had created. Previously, she had also worked on a presentation on "An Exploration of Shadow the Hedgehog's True Moral Compass and Knuckles."




And well, needless to say, she won the best presentation for that too.
