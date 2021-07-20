This Girl Runs in Opposite Direction After Getting Baton During Relay Race

A video that will bring a smile to your face is going viral on the Internet. The adorable clip has been shared by Indian Forest Services official Susanta Nanda. The video has been apparently recorded during a sports event in the hills. The now-viral content opens to children running as a part of a relay race.

In this race, the runner has to pass on a stick or baton to their team member after they have completed their lap. The round 1 participants of the race do everything as expected. However, one of the participants in round 2 who was clad in a red T-shirt misunderstood the running direction. Instead of running in the forward direction, she went towards the opposite side. On seeing this, the organisers of the race ran behind the little girl to stop her but she was running with such conviction that she did not look back till the video ended.

In the background of the video, the people present there to cheer for the children were heard laughing out loud at the series of events. While sharing the clip, Susanta wrote, “Innocence is a kind of insanity.” Till now, the video has crossed the 24 thousand views benchmarks and has received lots of love from netizens. Many people have also shared their personal experiences of relay races in the comments.

“Innocence is a kind of insanity” pic.twitter.com/Ig2AtFMRIG— Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) July 18, 2021

One person wrote how as a kid he had picked up a coffee in the middle of the race and then did not bother to complete the race and came back to his father.

😄😄 This thing had happened with me also. I took the toffee from mid-way & came back to my father, instead of going towards the finishing line. I thought why to go ahead when I already got the toffee.— Sanghamitra 🇮🇳 (@Sanghamitra_19) July 18, 2021

Another person opined how the child is not technically wrong as the distance remains the same whether it is covered clockwise or anti-clockwise.

Its actually okay and the same thing. The circumference of the circle is the same clockwise or anticlockwise. Its the adults here who cant see— Vishnoo Rath (@RathVishnoo) July 19, 2021

Till now, the video has been retweeted over 400 times and has been liked by more than 2.7k users.

