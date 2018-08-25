GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
This Girl Sang The Entire Bohemian Rhapsody - One Tweet At a Time, for Months

Is this the real life, or this just a fantastic Twitter scheme?

Raka Mukherjee | News18.com@RakaMukherjeee

Updated:August 25, 2018, 11:41 AM IST
The Internet is a strange place. While you have a treasure-trove of people sharing scientific knowledge with you, you also always have a 50% chance of getting rick-rolled at any time.

In the latest list of traps, you can fall into on the Internet, is this one pulled off by a girl in what is probably an insane Twitter scheme, that literally took months. She tweeted out the lyrics to the song, Bohemian Rhapsody by Queen, one tweet at a time.

Hadie Mart, has been tweeting the lyrics of Bohemnian Rhapsody for months now. But you could probably never have guessed because of how well-disguised they were. It was only when she revealed her scheme, that people realized what she had been doing.







The lyrics are tweeted in reverse order - ending with the one with the revelation. And you won't believe how well they were disguised. What seemed like everyday ordinary tweets about a girl's life, was much more.

"Is this the real life, or is this just fantasy?"



 























And if this is an easy line to hide, she did it with a lot more complex, not-used everyday words. Like Mama-Mia and Galileo, multiple times in a row.





























And while people didn't figure, we are also glad her dedication lasted that long.





And people are beyond impressed.













Perhaps, this tweet sums it up for us, and everyone else on the Internet.

