This Girl Sang The Entire Bohemian Rhapsody - One Tweet At a Time, for Months
Is this the real life, or this just a fantastic Twitter scheme?
Is this the real life, or this just a fantastic Twitter scheme?
In the latest list of traps, you can fall into on the Internet, is this one pulled off by a girl in what is probably an insane Twitter scheme, that literally took months. She tweeted out the lyrics to the song, Bohemian Rhapsody by Queen, one tweet at a time.
Hadie Mart, has been tweeting the lyrics of Bohemnian Rhapsody for months now. But you could probably never have guessed because of how well-disguised they were. It was only when she revealed her scheme, that people realized what she had been doing.
IS IT JUST ME, OR DID I JUST PULL OFF THE GREATEST TWITTER SCHEME OF ALL TIME?????
Read the first word of my tweets to find out....
— Hadie Mart (@CostcoRiceBag) August 23, 2018
She tweeted the full Bohemian Rhapsody lyrics from Queen for about 3-1/2 months. If you go to her timeline and read the first word of every tweet starting with this one (is). You can read it! Do you get it now? — LaSpierings (@LaSpierings) August 24, 2018
The lyrics were tweeted in reverse order so you can read them in the normal timeline order starting with this one.
— Christopher Smith (@RedChrisMS) August 24, 2018
The lyrics are tweeted in reverse order - ending with the one with the revelation. And you won't believe how well they were disguised. What seemed like everyday ordinary tweets about a girl's life, was much more.
"Is this the real life, or is this just fantasy?"
This is the moment I’ve been waiting for for four whole months......
— Hadie Mart (@CostcoRiceBag) August 23, 2018
The best state fair food is corn on the cob don’t @ me
— Hadie Mart (@CostcoRiceBag) August 23, 2018
The best state fair food is corn on the cob don’t @ me
— Hadie Mart (@CostcoRiceBag) August 23, 2018
Life was so much easier when my school supply list was colored pencils and glue sticks
— Hadie Mart (@CostcoRiceBag) August 23, 2018
IS THERE A MORE ACCURATE REPRESENTATION OF ME??? https://t.co/Jk6tcrcTDi
— Hadie Mart (@CostcoRiceBag) August 23, 2018
This is the 9th time I’ve heard Africa today and I wish I was exaggerating
— Hadie Mart (@CostcoRiceBag) August 23, 2018
Just told an 11 year old boy what’s up bc he tried telling me that some girls will never get married because there are more girls than boys in the world
— Hadie Mart (@CostcoRiceBag) August 22, 2018
Fantasy football:
— Hadie Mart (@CostcoRiceBag) August 22, 2018
And if this is an easy line to hide, she did it with a lot more complex, not-used everyday words. Like Mama-Mia and Galileo, multiple times in a row.
Mama I made it!!! pic.twitter.com/oDan9kqbDg
— Hadie Mart (@CostcoRiceBag) August 9, 2018
Mama T: how many RTs to let Tilly come to my birthday party?
— Hadie Mart (@CostcoRiceBag) August 2, 2018
Mama V wrote me the cutest note and I’ve read it over every day since Thursday
— Hadie Mart (@CostcoRiceBag) August 4, 2018
Mama/ Daughter date apparently couldn’t happen without taking this princess out of school for half the day pic.twitter.com/eCgblZq6l4
— Hadie Mart (@CostcoRiceBag) May 24, 2018
Galileo just rolled over in his grave (1/5)
— Hadie Mart (@CostcoRiceBag) July 9, 2018
Galileo invented a telescope by method of trial and error that was powerful enough to see into space in the 1600s (2/5)
— Hadie Mart (@CostcoRiceBag) July 9, 2018
Galileo discovered four moons orbiting Jupiter (3/5)
— Hadie Mart (@CostcoRiceBag) July 9, 2018
Galileo discoverd the phases of Venus resulting from the planet orbiting the sun (4/5)
— Hadie Mart (@CostcoRiceBag) July 9, 2018
Galileo did NOT dedicate his entire life to studying physics and astronomy for an IDIOT to hang a sign in Dinkytown saying “earth is flat” in 2018 SMH (5/5)
— Hadie Mart (@CostcoRiceBag) July 9, 2018
There were several words that I thought would for sure expose me
— Hadie Mart (@CostcoRiceBag) August 23, 2018
And while people didn't figure, we are also glad her dedication lasted that long.
BISMILLAH! NO! WE WILL NOT LET YOU GO!! NO NO NO NO NO NO NO https://t.co/mm5SOccqiI
— Hadie Mart (@CostcoRiceBag) June 18, 2018
And people are beyond impressed.
I've had less commitment to feeding my pets
— Declan Doherty (@Zoey101Dalmatia) August 24, 2018
Scrolled all the way through to figure out how tf you were going to work in "Bismillah" without being super offensive and damned if this isn't insanely impressive. Did you sit on that @nappywolf tweet for an entire year knowing you'd need it for this very purpose?!
— Law Office of Andrew Schauer (@aschauer_esq) August 24, 2018
you really took time out of your whole LIFE to do that for us. You didn’t have to but u did. And for that I thank u
— Mai ✨ (@mai_maiuh) August 24, 2018
HOLY HELL SHES BEEN DOING IT FOR MONTHS
— hails (@haileemilli) August 24, 2018
Perhaps, this tweet sums it up for us, and everyone else on the Internet.
If you think I would actually take the time to go through every word and sing the whole song in m head,, you’re absolutely right that was amazing thanks so much
— Melise Eyman (@littleEyman) August 24, 2018
Also Watch
-
Indian Matrimonial Advertisements: Casteist, Sexist And Colorist
-
Saturday 25 August , 2018
Honest Reactions: Definition of a ‘Modern Girl’
-
Friday 24 August , 2018
Happy Phirr Bhaag Jayegi: Funny In Patches
-
Saturday 25 August , 2018
Hooked: What's Buzzing This Week
-
Saturday 25 August , 2018
E-Buzz: Daily Dose Of Entertainment
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Jose Mourinho Denies Rift with Man Utd's Ed Woodward
- Asian Games: Anas, Arokia Rajiv Through to Semis, Chethan Qualifies for High Jump Final
- Tourists are Complaining that French Cicadas are 'Too Loud'
- This Raksha Bandhan, Sisters are Tying Their Brothers #MainBhi Rakhi to Talk to Them About #MeToo
- Want to Get Better at PUBG? This New Training Map Will Help You