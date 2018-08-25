This Girl Sang The Entire Bohemian Rhapsody - One Tweet At a Time, for Months



IS IT JUST ME, OR DID I JUST PULL OFF THE GREATEST TWITTER SCHEME OF ALL TIME?????

Read the first word of my tweets to find out....



— Hadie Mart (@CostcoRiceBag) August 23, 2018

She tweeted the full Bohemian Rhapsody lyrics from Queen for about 3-1/2 months. If you go to her timeline and read the first word of every tweet starting with this one (is). You can read it! Do you get it now? — LaSpierings (@LaSpierings) August 24, 2018



The lyrics were tweeted in reverse order so you can read them in the normal timeline order starting with this one.

— Christopher Smith (@RedChrisMS) August 24, 2018

"Is this the real life, or is this just fantasy?"



This is the moment I’ve been waiting for for four whole months......



— Hadie Mart (@CostcoRiceBag) August 23, 2018





The best state fair food is corn on the cob don’t @ me

— Hadie Mart (@CostcoRiceBag) August 23, 2018



Life was so much easier when my school supply list was colored pencils and glue sticks

— Hadie Mart (@CostcoRiceBag) August 23, 2018



IS THERE A MORE ACCURATE REPRESENTATION OF ME??? https://t.co/Jk6tcrcTDi



— Hadie Mart (@CostcoRiceBag) August 23, 2018





This is the 9th time I’ve heard Africa today and I wish I was exaggerating

— Hadie Mart (@CostcoRiceBag) August 23, 2018



Just told an 11 year old boy what’s up bc he tried telling me that some girls will never get married because there are more girls than boys in the world



— Hadie Mart (@CostcoRiceBag) August 22, 2018





Fantasy football:

— Hadie Mart (@CostcoRiceBag) August 22, 2018



Mama I made it!!! pic.twitter.com/oDan9kqbDg



— Hadie Mart (@CostcoRiceBag) August 9, 2018





Mama T: how many RTs to let Tilly come to my birthday party?

— Hadie Mart (@CostcoRiceBag) August 2, 2018



Mama V wrote me the cutest note and I’ve read it over every day since Thursday



— Hadie Mart (@CostcoRiceBag) August 4, 2018





Mama/ Daughter date apparently couldn’t happen without taking this princess out of school for half the day pic.twitter.com/eCgblZq6l4

— Hadie Mart (@CostcoRiceBag) May 24, 2018



Galileo just rolled over in his grave (1/5)



— Hadie Mart (@CostcoRiceBag) July 9, 2018





Galileo invented a telescope by method of trial and error that was powerful enough to see into space in the 1600s (2/5)

— Hadie Mart (@CostcoRiceBag) July 9, 2018



Galileo discovered four moons orbiting Jupiter (3/5)



— Hadie Mart (@CostcoRiceBag) July 9, 2018





Galileo discoverd the phases of Venus resulting from the planet orbiting the sun (4/5)

— Hadie Mart (@CostcoRiceBag) July 9, 2018



Galileo did NOT dedicate his entire life to studying physics and astronomy for an IDIOT to hang a sign in Dinkytown saying “earth is flat” in 2018 SMH (5/5)



— Hadie Mart (@CostcoRiceBag) July 9, 2018





There were several words that I thought would for sure expose me

— Hadie Mart (@CostcoRiceBag) August 23, 2018



BISMILLAH! NO! WE WILL NOT LET YOU GO!! NO NO NO NO NO NO NO https://t.co/mm5SOccqiI



— Hadie Mart (@CostcoRiceBag) June 18, 2018





I've had less commitment to feeding my pets

— Declan Doherty (@Zoey101Dalmatia) August 24, 2018



Scrolled all the way through to figure out how tf you were going to work in "Bismillah" without being super offensive and damned if this isn't insanely impressive. Did you sit on that @nappywolf tweet for an entire year knowing you'd need it for this very purpose?!



— Law Office of Andrew Schauer (@aschauer_esq) August 24, 2018





you really took time out of your whole LIFE to do that for us. You didn’t have to but u did. And for that I thank u

— Mai ✨ (@mai_maiuh) August 24, 2018



HOLY HELL SHES BEEN DOING IT FOR MONTHS



— hails (@haileemilli) August 24, 2018





If you think I would actually take the time to go through every word and sing the whole song in m head,, you’re absolutely right that was amazing thanks so much

— Melise Eyman (@littleEyman) August 24, 2018