This Gold, Diamond-infused Soap is World's Most Expensive, Costs Rs 2 Lakh

A small family-owned soap factory in Tripoli, Lebanon, claims to produce the world’s most expensive bar of soap, at $2,800, approximately Rs 2,07,800. The history of the family-run soap business goes back to the 15th century. The handmade Khan Al Saboun soap created by Bader Hassen & Sons said that they make a variety of luxury soaps and skincare products containing beneficial essential oils and natural fragrances.

The handmade luxury soaps are sold in some of the most exclusive shops in the UAE. However, the most expensive product sold by the company is only offered to Very Important People and other special guests. According to the reports, the soap was first made in 2013, which was gifted to Qatar’s first lady. The most expensive bar of soap is infused with gold and diamond powder.

The world’s most expensive bar of soap initially looked like a very expensive piece of cheese, but now it has been improved. In a viral video, Bader Hassen & Sons. CEO Amir Hasen is seen offering the world’s most expensive bar of soap to Shaila Sabt, a Bahraini actor and Instagram superstar. In the video, the soap is now handcrafted with the recipient’s name and is plated with 24-karat gold.

In 2015, BBC first reported about the world’s most expensive soap. BBC’s Tom Santorelli reported that because of gold and diamond powder, the luxurious bar of soap had a rough texture, but Amir Hasen clarified that it doesn’t hurt and is not harsh on the skin. Hasen described using the soap as a delight for the senses.

Hansen further speaking about the soap said, “It changes your shower from daily routine to a pleasure. The soap is something really special, it has a psychological and spiritual effect on human beings.”

According to the report, the soap is made of a few grams of diamond powder, 17 grams of 24-karat gold, organic honey, pure olive oil, aged oud, and dates. It’s not confirmed if the soap is only offered to selected personalities or anyone can order it.

