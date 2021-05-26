This Golden Retriever Has Been Trying on Human Snapchat Filters, Photos are Breaking Internet

Dog videos are very popular on the internet and if you are a fan of this ‘special cult’, this video of a golden retriever will surely put a smile on your face. The video shared on the Instagram profile of a golden retriever named Tucker features him trying out several Snapchat face filters. The caption shared along with the cute clip read, “Am just trying to remain anonymous." The Instagram reels video starts with Tucker’s human putting the dog’s face on different Snapchat filters. From moose to a one-eyed dog and a ‘happy’ taco, Tucker’s many avatars are just delightful to watch.

Check out the cute video:

The video has been getting an amazing reaction on Instagram with over 2.8 lakh likes on the original reel video. The comment section of the video is flooded with people gushing over Tucker’s several avatars." Omg lol he looks so confused and cute," wrote a user in her reaction to the video. Tucker’s dog friends also dropped their reactions to his video.

Tucker is quite popular on Instagram and by that,we mean that the dog is really popular with over 3 million followers. The profile managed by Tucker’s human Courtney Budzyn is filled with his cute pictures and videos.

In another dog video that had gone viral on the internet, a doggo was seen assisting his human in parking car safely.The video shows a dog sitting on the pavement behind the car, pointing towards the driver. As soon as the car is about to touch the pavement, he barks to instruct him to stop the car.

the best barking sensor you can get pic.twitter.com/Lyz8uyW0nY— Humor And Animals (@humorandanimals) May 19, 2021

The video got raging reactions fromTwiterrati.It went viral with over 2 million views and 2 lakh likes on the original tweet.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here