This Gorilla is So Addicted to Smartphones Zoo Authorities Had to Cut His Screen Time

Binge-watching movies or scrolling social media for hours has become a norm these days. And with this rapid increase in screen time, there is also a growing concern about its impact on our health. But, it is not just the humans who are glued to the smartphone screens as now even animals have started suffering from the addiction.A gorilla named Amare at the Lincoln Park Zoo in Chicago, US has become so fond of looking at mobile phone screens that he isn’t aware of his surroundings. Now,the zoo authority is taking adequate measures to cut his screen time, as reported by Chicago-Sun Times.

Of course, the 16-year-old primate does not own a smartphone of his own but it is the visitors who have caused him to become addicted to the bright screens. Amare is shown anything from videos, selfies, or photos of pets or even himself by the viewers through the glass partition.

Due to this, the animal has reportedly grown obsessed with the screens and often gets distracted. In one instance, he could not even notice when another teenage gorilla charged at him in a show of dominance.

Talking about Amare’s unusual habit, director of the zoo’s Lester E. Fisher Center for the Study and Conservation of Apes Stephen Ross said, “It’s probably a cyclical phenomenon, the more he shows interest the more people want to engage in it.” He added that they have acknowledged the issue and are trying to address it.

The roughly 193 kg gorilla shares his enclosure with three other male gorillas who are all in their teens. But Amare is more vulnerable to the screen addiction as his favourite spot in the enclosure is near the glass partition.

In a bid to keep him away from the screens, the zoo staff has put a rope line between the glass and the visitors. However, according to the zoo, if they still see Amare getting distracted by some visitor’s screen, they gently intervene and explain the issue to them.

