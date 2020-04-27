This Grandma-Grandson Team is Winning Hearts with Viral Dance Videos

A few days back, we reported about how a girl on TikTok has gained all the popularity after she featured her Puerto Rican grandmother in a video, dancing to the song Pew Pew Pew.

Now, another TikTok user has uploaded videos, featuring him with his grandmother. The 18-year-old grandson’s video of the elderly woman has won millions of hearts on social media.

A resident of UK, Lewis Leigh shot the video when he went to drop off some essential groceries to his 76-year-old grandmother, Phyllis Leigh. The elderly woman is currently under isolation due to COVID-19 and the teen made sure to keep some safe distance while shooting the online video.

“So today I went to get my nans essential groceries and when I delivered them we made a TikTok lol #fyp #foryou #nan #uk #grandma,” he captioned the video.

Talking to news portal GMA, Lewis said, “Everyone just saying it's a wholesome video”. He mentioned that it's sad to see that his grandmother has to live on her own during these times. “The highlight of her week is when my family and I visit,” he added.

The video has gained over 4 million views on the video-sharing portal, with around 1 million likes.

When asked about his grandmother’s amazing dancing skills, Lewis replied, “I did not expect her to pick it up so quick. I thought the exercise would be good for her”.

Meanwhile, the UK has reported more than 1.5 lakh coronavirus positive cases so far, with approximately 20 thousand deaths in the last few weeks.

The British Prime Minister Boris Johnson also tested positive for COVID-19, however, he has recovered since.