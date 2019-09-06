This Group Will March from Delhi to Geneva to Promote Gandhi's Message of Peace

On October 2 this year, a one year global march for peace, called Jai Jagat 2020, will start from New Delhi to Geneva. On the 150th anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi's birth, participants will embark on a peace march spanning over 10,000 kilometers and 10 countries.

The march is expected to be completed over a period of one year. Many other countries, including Sweden, Germany, France, Belgium, Spain, as well as one from Africa, will be arriving at Geneva and meeting and greeting delegates from around the world.

The idea is to start a dialogue on topics pertaining to social justice and peace. Nonviolent governance, nonviolent economy and a nonviolent development model, which will eventually cater towards a peaceful society, would be prime focal points of the campaign.

The campaign has been named 'Jai Jagat' to create an impression of universal brotherhood. It essentially claims that the world's problems cannot be solved alone.

It is expected that a total of 10,000 people will be meeting at Geneva. Around 200 participants from India will be taking part in the event.

