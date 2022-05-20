This Gucci-Adidas Umbrella Costs ₹1 Lakh And No, It Doesn't Protect You From Rain

How much would you spend for a consumer product that looks fancy but does not have the utility service that it is primarily meant for? Most of us probably would not spend a penny on such an item but two giant brands, Gucci and Adidas, have introduced an umbrella worth Rs 1 lakh, and wait, it has no practical use. The two brands have collaborated to launch a new set of umbrellas priced at USD 1,290 or approximately Rs 1 lakh.

At that rate, you would expect the umbrellas to protect you from rain, right? But in reality, the umbrella offers not even minimal protection against rainfall. The umbrellas only work to protect you from sunlight or are to be used for decorative purposes.

On its website, Gucci said: “Part of the Adidas x Gucci collection, this sun umbrella features the Interlocking G and Trefoil print. Please note, this item is not waterproof and is meant for sun protection or decorative use.”

This umbrella is being heavily talked about on China’s social media site Weibo at the moment and users are miffed at the idea of such an expensive umbrella, which does not even do the bare minimum of offering protection against rain.

Many realised that an umbrella from Gucci is more of a status symbol than anything else. Others, who couldn’t believe that the umbrella was not only costly but also didn’t accomplish its purpose, criticised the product.

Featuring a G-shaped handle and a print design combining the logos of both Gucci and Adidas the umbrellas have sparked debate in China, which is on track to become the world’s largest luxury market by 2025.

In China, luxury companies are being scrutinised more closely as part of a broader backlash against extravagance sparked by Chinese President Xi Jinping’s “shared prosperity” push.

