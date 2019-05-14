Take the pledge to vote

This Gujarat Man's Lavish Wedding Had One Missing Element: The Bride

For a differently-abled man in Gujarat, who loved weddings, his family threw him a wedding all the same, irrespective of him having a bride or not.

May 14, 2019
This Gujarat Man's Lavish Wedding Had One Missing Element: The Bride
For some, their wedding day is something they've been dreaming about for years. They know the decor they want, they know the place they want, they know the flowers they want, and they know the exact shade of colour for the carpet to match the curtains.

It wasn't very different for a differently-abled man in Champlanar village in Gujarat. For 27-year-old Ajay Barot, his long-standing wish was simple: To have a grand wedding.

Ajay had always wanted to have a wedding of his own and when he saw baarats passing by, or attending someone's wedding, he would ask his family about when he could have his own. Since Ajay never got a formal education, his family knew that finding a match for him would not be easy.

"My son was diagnosed with learning disability and lost his mother at an early age. He used to enjoy the wedding procession of other people and asked us about his wedding. We were unable to answer his question as it was not possible to find a match for him," Ajay's father told ANI.

However, wanting his son's dream to come true, his family decided to throw him a wedding irrespective of it. TOI reported that the family sent out wedding invitations and on May 10 had a proper procession for their son.

The wedding went like any other Gujarati one, with all the rituals, including mehendi, sangeet and all other pre-wedding ceremonies performed the day before. On the day of the wedding, the groom was made to sit atop a horse in a gold-coloured sherwani, and pink headgear, and adorned by a garland of roses. His baraat was led by his friends, family, and relatives who danced ahead.

The family even arranged a feast for nearly 800 people in a community hall near their residence, and the whole wedding cost about 2 lakhs. The only thing missing from the entire wedding rituals was the bride. But that didn't dampen anyone's spirits.

"I am very happy that I fulfilled my son's dream without thinking about what society would say," said his father, Vishnubhai Barot works as a conductor with Gujarat State Road Transport Corporation.




His extended family was also part of the rituals and shared how it was wonderful for everyone "to see Ajay gleaming with joy on his big day."
