This Gujarati Version of Vada Pav Stuffed with Ice-cream is Grossing Twitter Out

Yet again, the internet is here to mess up your desi appetite. Not really Vada Pav, not really ice-cream sandwich, what is it?

A man in Gujarat has taken his culinary skills to another level by serving ice-cream stuffed Vada Pav garnished with cubes of tutti-frutti.

Vada Pav is a native snack of Maharashtra, where they stuff the Pav (bread) with pottao dumpling and slice it from the middle. It's a spicy, vegetarian dish that is definitely not meant to be served with ice-cream and syrup!

The viral video that has been doing rounds of social media, shows a vendor first putting red and green sweet syrups inbetween the buns, then adding a scoop of ice-cream and seasoning it with some sweet delicacies.

Taking to Twitter a user, who shared it, said, "Gujarat's answer to Vada Pav is here. Vada Pav in mud."

Gujarat's answer to Vada Pav is here. Vada Pav in mud. pic.twitter.com/RoTv67xVnh — canteen quarantino (@Sahil_Adhikaari) September 15, 2020

Not quite surprising but the Gujarati version of Vada Pav didn't quite settle well with netizens, who expressed their utter dislike for the food version.

Dinner cum dessert. Gujjus are genius man — Ayush (@ayushstweets) September 15, 2020

My eyes — Saditya (@4DITY4__) September 15, 2020

just one questionWHY? — Shivanshi Dixit (@ShivanshiDixit) September 15, 2020

Reported for crimes against humanity — Omkar Arora (@siromkar) September 15, 2020

O godd! Y — Anu (@messlicious) September 15, 2020

The end is near — काठियावाड़ी (@Bapu___) September 15, 2020

However, this hasn't been the first time when people have tried to do bizarre experiments with food including Oreo ice-cream samosa.

Taking to social media, a Twitter user had shared images of oreo- ice cream spread on the stuffings of a samosa, broken into two halves. He says, "Oreo ice cream samosa anyone? "

In another clip of a bizarre dish, which may turn food lovers off, chicken drumsticks were being dipped into a bowl of what seems like melted chocolate. Then, they are put into hot oil for deep frying.

Quarantine has been all about people's exploring their creative culinary skills, but at times you might want to shout out loud: There's a limit to it!