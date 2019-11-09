Take the pledge to vote

Innovative or Gross? This Gulab Jamun Pizza is Every Desi Foodie's Worst Nightmare

We've heard of pineapple on pizzas. We've also had chocolate pizzas. But a restaurant has come up with an innovative idea for gulab jamun pizza.

News18.com

November 9, 2019
We've heard of pineapple on pizzas. We've also had chocolate pizzas. But a restaurant has come up with an innovative idea for gulab jamun pizza. Innovative, or should we say gross?

Naya Daur Media, a Pakistani digital news platform, has shared the photo of a pizza, which may very well be called a dessert. It has juicy gulab jamuns placed on a bed of what appears to be sweet bread and dry fruits.

But, why the need to merge that with pizza then? Pizza is sacred, why do we need to keep messing with it? And that's exactly what netizens felt too.

This is what they had to say:

