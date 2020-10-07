This Gurudwara's Unique 'Jugaad' Technique to Distribute Lassi Has Left Netizens Amazed

Indians have been known for their 'jugaad' techniques, in ways that'll leave you amazed. The myriads of engineering skills including a man using a bike to separate corn from kernel to a man using a 'simple' technique to sort fruits of various sizes, every day in the country is another tale of a new 'jugaad'.

In another recent example to it, a viral video shows a volunteer in a Gurudwara's langarkhana distributing lassi/buttermilk in a unique way, to lessen human efforts.

ALSO READ: Anand Mahindra Impressed by Video of Bike Being Used to Separate Corn from Kernel, Twitter Divided

The video shows a young boy moving with a huge steel drum attached to a cart fixed with four wheels. The bottom-right side of the drum has a tap that dispenses the lassi in the empty katoris of the lines of devotees seated to have their meals. As the boy moves the device, which is operated with cycle brakes, and pulls the brakes, the liquid pours out of the tap.

In this way it becomes a swift task for the young fellow to dispense lassi to the devotees.

However, the location of the gurudwara has been unknown.

The video was initially sourced from a certain Vikram Kalra, who said, "A unique way of serving lassi/butter milk in a Langarkhana of a Gurudwara. They have used the cycle handle and brakes to serve lassi,"

It was then shared on Twitter by an official of Amazon India, Amit Agarwal on Engineer's Day. He said, "To engineering innovations! Happy Engineers Day!"

To engineering innovations!Happy Engineers Day! pic.twitter.com/kAIKsYrG56 — Amit Agarwal (@AmitAgarwal) September 16, 2020

ALSO READ: Watch: This Man's 'Simple' Technique of Sorting Fruits by Size is Winning the Internet

The short clip went viral with netizens hailing such an invention that also ensures social distancing and hygiene amid a pandemic.

Super Innovative. — Vishal Mehta (@vshalrmehta) September 16, 2020

Mind blowing simplified solution — Sandeepan Das (@SandeepanDas4) September 16, 2020

Awsm🔥🔥 — Saurav Deore (@SauravDeore4) October 4, 2020

Innovation to serve — harvinder singh (@harvinderjmu) October 6, 2020

Having this facility also on the left side of the device would be more time saving. — ishirraj (@ishirraj) October 7, 2020

A couple of week back, a gurudwara in New York’s Queen Village came to light for serving food to people who are protesting over the death of George Floyd.

The pictures from the 'langar seva' were shared by Kalgidhar Trust - Baru Sahib on its official Facebook page.

"There are few people who are risking their lives for the betterment of society. Gursikhs are one of those few people. Langar-Seva is one of the basic principles in Sikhism. And the Sikh community across the globe is doing the same in this need of the hour" read the caption of the post.

Praising the efforts of the gurudwara, the Kalgidhar Trust - Baru Sahib said they are trying their best to not let anyone sleep empty-stomach.