This Guy Just Compared Skinned Knees to Period Cramps. Wait, What?

What could be more painful and annoying than period cramps? Ask any woman, and they'll shake their heads in sorrow before affirming the same. Truth be told, for numerous women, periods can become extremely cumbersome and no less than a headache simply because of the uneasiness and pain they bring along each month.

But a guy on Twitter seems to think that women don't really have anything to complain about.

He posted on Twitter saying that skinned knees hurt more period pains. To elaborate, he posted a picture of a footballer who's fallen to the ground and attaches an image of skinned knees along with it.

He wrote in the caption, "Until women experience this, I don’t wanna hear about period pains."

However, his opinions haven't been received too well online. While we aren't denying that skinned knees are really painful, there is no reason to actually compare two completely different types of physical pain.

Until women experience this, I don’t wanna hear about period pains. pic.twitter.com/8Bgr7Ivyy6 — Galácticos (@SARGEE_) March 15, 2019

This is how people reacted:

This is.... nothing? Like you think turf burn is bad? Oh my sweet summer child. — Katelyn Burns (@transscribe) March 16, 2019

I was 8 when I got my first turf burn on my knee. 20 yrs later, I still bear the scar. In HS I got a spike in my back. I've broken my thumb, gotten burned, and more. Yet NONE of those compared to my cramps from periods, which has made me pass out before. Sorry you're a wimp — Rad Linc Tasia, wants Magnet back! (@GroovyTasia) March 16, 2019

if men think skinned knees hurt that bad they should experience idk something like a skinned internal organ ripped out every single month all the bleeding and cramps and groin pain — jess (@pircesinha) March 17, 2019

In speaking with my wife, if you complain about this, you probably couldn't HANDLE period pain. At least this pain is something you get to choose.. Women don't necessarily get to opt out of that pain. — John Roushkolb (@jroushkolb) March 15, 2019

Also, periods feel like being stabbed with a knife in the gut, since one of our organs is literally killing itself for a week as we go into a mild form of labor. But sure. Scraped knees are worse. — Ess SAW BTS (@ess_phoenix) March 16, 2019

I’m sorry but uh women play soccer (even professionally) while also have a mentrual cycle so uh tough it out dude — MaryBeth Simpkins (@maryb_biscuit) March 16, 2019