This Guy Just Compared Skinned Knees to Period Cramps. Wait, What?

He posted on Twitter saying that skinned knees hurt more period pains. To elaborate, he posted a picture of a footballer who's fallen to the ground and attaches an image of skinned knees along with it.

Jashodhara Mukherjee

June 14, 2019
What could be more painful and annoying than period cramps? Ask any woman, and they'll shake their heads in sorrow before affirming the same. Truth be told, for numerous women, periods can become extremely cumbersome and no less than a headache simply because of the uneasiness and pain they bring along each month.

But a guy on Twitter seems to think that women don't really have anything to complain about.

He posted on Twitter saying that skinned knees hurt more period pains. To elaborate, he posted a picture of a footballer who's fallen to the ground and attaches an image of skinned knees along with it.

He wrote in the caption, "Until women experience this, I don’t wanna hear about period pains."

However, his opinions haven't been received too well online. While we aren't denying that skinned knees are really painful, there is no reason to actually compare two completely different types of physical pain.

This is how people reacted:

