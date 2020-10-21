This Halloween Decoration from US Used 'This is Fine' Meme to Nail the 2020 Mood

Halloween is coming soon and even though the celebration this year will not be as usual, people are coming up with their own ways of celebrating the day keeping in mind the major themes of 2020.

36-year-old Angela Taylor (@funangela) tweeted pictures of a house from her neighborhood on Sunday which pretty much summed up the entire year for people worldwide.

The photos show how her neighbour perfectly used the ‘this is fine’ meme to symbolise this year. The meme, from artist KC Green's 2013 webcomic "On Fire," has been used on multiple occasions as a symbol of troubling times but 2020 has set such a precedent that the meme has become more relevant.

In the pictures, the house has a "This is fine" sign over one of the windows. In the daytime, only the "This is fine" flames are visible through the window. But at night, a cutout of the hat-wearing dog nervously sitting on a chair is placed in the middle of them, and the whole display is illuminated.

The image is taken from an Indianapolis neighborhood called Irvington in the United States where Halloween is one of the big events of the year.

The tweet has received an overwhelming reaction from netizens who praise Taylor’s neighbour for their impeccable Halloween theme. As one user commented, “This is awesome.” The images have even inspired other Halloween enthusiasts, as one user said, “I need to do something like this.” Another user said, “Do you mind asking them if I can use this idea?”

The tweet has received over 273.6K likes as netizens discover this creative Halloween window.

The “This is Fine” meme is a comic strip of a dog trying to assure himself that everything is fine, despite sitting in a room that is on fire. It was taken from an issue of the webcomic series Gunshow illustrated by K.C. Green and published in early January 2013. The meme is usually used as a reaction image to express self-denial or acceptance in the face of a hopeless situation.

And 2020 has definitely got us into a situation where we are surrounded by a virus against which we have no defence, just face masks, sanitisers, and social distancing.