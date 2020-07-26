This Hand Sanitizer Pen Will Help You Write as well as Disinfect Your Hands

Coronavirus pandemic spiked the demand for hand sanitisers. Even though they were in use before the pandemic, but as a luxury. Now for many, they have become a necessity and many of us won't step out without one in our pockets.

Getting creative with this new demand, markets in Lucknow now have sanitiser pens which can be used for writing as well as cleaning the hands.

“Earlier sanitizers were not used, now it has become an essential commodity. So everybody’s needs are different. We as businessmen have to cater to them all. We have to keep different types of sanitizers. Just like this sanitizer pen which is useful for a student and for an office-going person. With this, one can write and also sanitize hands,” Dr Faraz Hasan, the MD of Medishield Healthcare was quoted as saying by the Hindustan Times. Hassan claimed that the santiser can give protection for three hours.

The volume of the sanitizers ranges from 50 ml to even 5 litres, he said adding that it comes in gel form as well.

"There are different sanitizers manufactured by companies. Like there is one which can be used on currency notes to sanitize them and it comes in a mist form.Similarly, car keys can be sanitized using a different type of sanitizer. Then there are fogging machines to be used in rooms and the garden area," he was quoted by ANI.

On March 14, India listed hand sanitizers, and face masks, as 'essential commodities' when there was a crisis owing to people panic-buying and supply running out. However, those items were removed from the Essential Commodity Act earlier this month.

The Essential Commodities Act allowed the government to fix price and cap on stock of essential consumer items, The earlier notification was up until June 30, and the consumer affairs ministry has not extended the applicability of the law to these two items.