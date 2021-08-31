This Hedgehog Fell Into Trench in UK. Find How It Was Rescued

A hedgehog fell into a trench at a construction site, encasing it entirely in clay, at St Albans, Hertfordshire in the United Kingdom. The incident occurred on August 23 and it’s being said that the more the hedgehog tried to escape, the more clay covered it. The area near the construction site was deserted and she was discovered by workers working at the place. A local animal charity group ‘London Colney Hedgehog Rescue’ rescued the animal and later named it Cayla.

The rescuers got the hedgehog cleaned up and warmed her again to reduce her suffering. Esther Chant, an office-bearer of the charity group, said that it took the team over 30 minutes to wash off the clay from the small mammal.

“If we had warmed her up first, which is the usual first aid on any arrival, the clay would have dried hard. We also had to be careful she didn’t aspirate the muddy water,” Chant told Dailymail.

She added that the hedgehog will stay at the charity group office so that we make sure she is in good health before being allowed to go back to a nearby garden.

Chant further said that the rescued hedgehog was lucky as the workers spotted the mammal. The information about her was also passed on to a local animal charity group, whose members rescued the animal safely.

Hedgehog fell into the trench after moving towards covering boards at the construction site. The boards had gaps at the side and she lifted off a trench. Now, the engineers at the site have agreed to place the boards in such a way that it helps animals to come out from trenches and pits on the site. They said it will help other animals climb out if they get stuck.

