Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Buzz
1-min read

Capitalism At its Finest? This High-End Retail Brand Is Now Selling 'Pattal' Leaf Plates at Absurd Prices

In other words, this is the same plate your local mithai wala gives you a samosa and chutney in.

Raka Mukherjee | News18.com@RakaMukherjeee

Updated:January 18, 2020, 12:36 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Capitalism At its Finest? This High-End Retail Brand Is Now Selling 'Pattal' Leaf Plates at Absurd Prices
Image credits: Nicobar website/Amazon.

It's been less than 20 days into the new year, but it is probably time to cancel this year already.

While India's economy seems to be in a slug, Nicobar, high-end retail brand known for its stores in posh South Delhi localities like Khan Market and Vasant Vihar, seems to be making sure its profits rise, by selling what Indians locally call, 'sambal patta,' and Nicobar describes as 'Pattal Quarter Plate.'

In other words, this is the same plate your local mithai wala gives you your samosa and chutney in. The same plate, which you buy from your local grocery shops, where a set of 100 costs around Rs 200, and is used for serving guests at home.

This same, exact plates, a set of 8, are priced at Rs 100 at Nicobar. That means, each disposable plate costs almost Rs 13.

Untitled design (30)

A quick Google search also showed that the approximate prize of these plates on all other e-commerce websites while lot-more hiked than your local shop, is still less than the price at Nicobar.

Untitled design (31)

If the price wasn't absurd enough, Nicobar on its website claims to be an environment friendly brand, and has made a 85% reduction in plastic packaging. They also claim to not be 'fast-fashion,' and work with companies who treat their workers well.

"We make our things, whether with small communities in Uttarakhand Hathkargha (who developed our Merino Wool scarves) or right here in our tailoring room on Tulsi Farms, or with carefully-selected factory partners who we know have great working conditions and treat their people well."

It leaves the question open that if they do employ people from small-scale industries to make their products and sell them at marked-up prices, does this "fair pay" even reach the actual workers?

An user on Twitter shared a photo of the plates when it showed up as a 'Sponsored post' on Instagram.

People mocked the brand for its absurd pricing.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram