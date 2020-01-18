Capitalism At its Finest? This High-End Retail Brand Is Now Selling 'Pattal' Leaf Plates at Absurd Prices

It's been less than 20 days into the new year, but it is probably time to cancel this year already.

While India's economy seems to be in a slug, Nicobar, high-end retail brand known for its stores in posh South Delhi localities like Khan Market and Vasant Vihar, seems to be making sure its profits rise, by selling what Indians locally call, 'sambal patta,' and Nicobar describes as 'Pattal Quarter Plate.'

In other words, this is the same plate your local mithai wala gives you your samosa and chutney in. The same plate, which you buy from your local grocery shops, where a set of 100 costs around Rs 200, and is used for serving guests at home.

This same, exact plates, a set of 8, are priced at Rs 100 at Nicobar. That means, each disposable plate costs almost Rs 13.

A quick Google search also showed that the approximate prize of these plates on all other e-commerce websites while lot-more hiked than your local shop, is still less than the price at Nicobar.

If the price wasn't absurd enough, Nicobar on its website claims to be an environment friendly brand, and has made a 85% reduction in plastic packaging. They also claim to not be 'fast-fashion,' and work with companies who treat their workers well.

"We make our things, whether with small communities in Uttarakhand Hathkargha (who developed our Merino Wool scarves) or right here in our tailoring room on Tulsi Farms, or with carefully-selected factory partners who we know have great working conditions and treat their people well."

It leaves the question open that if they do employ people from small-scale industries to make their products and sell them at marked-up prices, does this "fair pay" even reach the actual workers?

An user on Twitter shared a photo of the plates when it showed up as a 'Sponsored post' on Instagram.

Omg I can't!!! Nicobar is selling these now

People mocked the brand for its absurd pricing.

Capitalism's genius ability to mark up.

At 500 a pop I suppose.

