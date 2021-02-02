News18 Logo

This Hilarious Twitter Thread is All about Quirky Contact Names Listed by Netiznes
3-MIN READ

This Hilarious Twitter Thread is All about Quirky Contact Names Listed by Netiznes

Representative Image showing quirky contact names.

In a tweet, a woman started a trend in which she stated what her husband has named her contact in his phone and the tweet went viral.

Have you ever wondered by what name your significant other has saved your name in their phone contacts? Most of us have had the thought cross our minds and maybe we asked this question to our partners or we just let it pass. It is a common practice to save the names of their partners in the contact book different from their actual names.

In a tweet, a woman started a trend in which she stated what her husband has named her contact in his phone and the tweet went viral. The tweet received so much attention that thousands of people commented what their partners had saved their name as. The tweet started a trend by opening a can of worms on the microblogging site.

On January 31, 2021, Twitter user Jennifer Wortman shared that she discovered that her husband has saved her name in his phone contacts as her full name - Jennifer Wortman. "Today I discovered my husband has me on his phone as 'Jennifer Wortman'," she wrote.

The tweet spread like a wildfire online and it received more than 3 lakh likes and was retweeted more than 12,000 times. Scores of people shared their experiences and similar stories of their own.

Another woman shared a picture of her husband’s phone and shared that her husband of 16 years has done the same.

Another person shared a picture of his phone book and shared that he had saved his wife’s name by her first name but she changed the contact to 'Love of my life, The magnificent' a few months ago.

Another user wrote that she has listed her boyfriend’s contact as ‘boyfriend’ with a picture of Barry Manilow.

In one of the most hilarious comments, a man shared that his new neighbours listed themselves as ‘Claire best neighbour ever’ on his phone after they met over wine.

Many women shared that they have listed their other halves as ‘husband’ in their contact. One said that she was hurt when she found out that her husband had saved her by her real name.

One mother shared that her daughter has named her 'birthgiver' on her phone.

In one of the most hilarious comments, a user shared that one of his identical twins had saved the other twin’s name as ‘spare parts.’

Many users wondered why it is considered odd to save their partner’s name in full.

Another user shared that she had saved her boyfriend’s name as his full name but changed it to Lord Voldemort after he left.


