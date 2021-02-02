This Hilarious Twitter Thread is All about Quirky Contact Names Listed by Netiznes

Have you ever wondered by what name your significant other has saved your name in their phone contacts? Most of us have had the thought cross our minds and maybe we asked this question to our partners or we just let it pass. It is a common practice to save the names of their partners in the contact book different from their actual names.

In a tweet, a woman started a trend in which she stated what her husband has named her contact in his phone and the tweet went viral. The tweet received so much attention that thousands of people commented what their partners had saved their name as. The tweet started a trend by opening a can of worms on the microblogging site.

On January 31, 2021, Twitter user Jennifer Wortman shared that she discovered that her husband has saved her name in his phone contacts as her full name - Jennifer Wortman. "Today I discovered my husband has me on his phone as 'Jennifer Wortman'," she wrote.

Today I discovered my husband has me in his phone as “Jennifer Wortman.” — Jennifer Wortman (@wrefinnej) January 30, 2021

The tweet spread like a wildfire online and it received more than 3 lakh likes and was retweeted more than 12,000 times. Scores of people shared their experiences and similar stories of their own.

Another woman shared a picture of her husband’s phone and shared that her husband of 16 years has done the same.

Ladies and gentlemen, I present my husband’s contact listing for me, his wife of 16 years—Christine Moore pic.twitter.com/fCBtd4sh2v — Christine Moore (@christinewmoore) January 31, 2021

Another person shared a picture of his phone book and shared that he had saved his wife’s name by her first name but she changed the contact to 'Love of my life, The magnificent' a few months ago.

I had my wife in my phone as just her first name so she changed it when she was getting some pictures off of it a few months ago. pic.twitter.com/LsGaNMkHNX — Jeremy (@clarknova11) January 31, 2021

Another user wrote that she has listed her boyfriend’s contact as ‘boyfriend’ with a picture of Barry Manilow.

I have my bf listed as "boyfriend", and his contact picture is Barry Manilow. It started as a joke when he got a new number, but it's been 2 years & I still find it hilarious. pic.twitter.com/3plsMR30mG — Creeping Beauty (@angmichaud) January 31, 2021

In one of the most hilarious comments, a man shared that his new neighbours listed themselves as ‘Claire best neighbour ever’ on his phone after they met over wine.

When we moved into our current home, neighbours across the street who seemed really cool (Jay & Claire) invited us over for wine.After a few glasses we all agreed to share contact info. I handed my phone over, & later burst out laughing to see how she’d listed herself: pic.twitter.com/YZEI8uj3FH — Drew Gourdie (@drewbie_g) January 31, 2021

Many women shared that they have listed their other halves as ‘husband’ in their contact. One said that she was hurt when she found out that her husband had saved her by her real name.

My husband has me in by my real name, and I was so unreasonably disappointed when I found that out. He’s in mine as “Hubband.” pic.twitter.com/KLDtmMJoOt — Amanda Mills Woodlee (@amwoodlee) January 31, 2021

One mother shared that her daughter has named her 'birthgiver' on her phone.

In my daughter’s phone I’m listed as Birthgiver — Dr. Liza Wieland (@LizaWieland) January 30, 2021

In one of the most hilarious comments, a user shared that one of his identical twins had saved the other twin’s name as ‘spare parts.’

Could be worse. One of my identical twins has the other twin in his phone as “spare parts.” — Jon Birger, author (@jonbirger1) January 31, 2021

Many users wondered why it is considered odd to save their partner’s name in full.

I have my husband with his full name, and he has mine the same way.Why this is odd? — Işıl Arıcan 😷💉💉💪 (@isil_arican) January 31, 2021

Another user shared that she had saved her boyfriend’s name as his full name but changed it to Lord Voldemort after he left.