English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
This Hilarious Video Is a Crash Course in Turning Boring Sentences into Clickbaity YouTube Titles
'I had some friends over last weekend.' How does one possibly make this statement interesting?
Image credits: Jacksfilms
Loading...
There is enough content on YouTube to last you several lifetimes. So what, as a viewer, makes you click on a specific video while scrolling through your flooded YouTube timeline?
The answer, perhaps, lies in the image of the thumbnail and the perfectly constructed, clickbait-y title that leaves you intrigued. Clickbait refers to using suggestive, provocative bits of an article or video, usually outside of context, so as to enrage, surprise or shock a reader into clicking on the link. Naturally, content that incorporates clickbait, especially videos, usually land up on the Trending page of YouTube and go viral on the Internet. Because who likes to click on a 'boring looking' video anyway, right?
Jack Douglass aka Jacksfilms, a YouTube personality, who is famous for making parodies and sketches - recently asked his followers to turn mundane, everyday sentences in his popular segment YIAY! (Yesterday I Asked You) into clickbait, YouTube video titles and the Internet did not disappoint.
If you are an aspiring YouTuber, this could really help you.
Jack Douglass: "I had some friends over last weekend."
How does one possibly make it sound any interesting?
Internet:
> I JOINED A GANG??!?
> WE FORMED A CULT??
> FOURSOME??
> I WAS HELD HOSTAGE?! *STORY TIME*
> WE DID WHAT?!?!? **WATCH TILL END**
> TRUTH OR DARE WITH MY TWIN BEST FRIENDS **GONE SEXUAL**
"I went to the gym," is Douglass' next entry.
Internet:
> I GOT BANNED FROM THE GYM FOR FLEXING (TRUE STORY)
> KICKED OUT OF THE GYM AND WHY I WON'T BE GOING BACK
> ASSAULTED BY A STEROID ADDICT!!!
> BEING FATSHAMED IN PUBLIC?!?! (GONE VIOLENT)
> My Transformation *EMOTIONAL*
You can watch the hilarious video here:
The answer, perhaps, lies in the image of the thumbnail and the perfectly constructed, clickbait-y title that leaves you intrigued. Clickbait refers to using suggestive, provocative bits of an article or video, usually outside of context, so as to enrage, surprise or shock a reader into clicking on the link. Naturally, content that incorporates clickbait, especially videos, usually land up on the Trending page of YouTube and go viral on the Internet. Because who likes to click on a 'boring looking' video anyway, right?
Jack Douglass aka Jacksfilms, a YouTube personality, who is famous for making parodies and sketches - recently asked his followers to turn mundane, everyday sentences in his popular segment YIAY! (Yesterday I Asked You) into clickbait, YouTube video titles and the Internet did not disappoint.
If you are an aspiring YouTuber, this could really help you.
Jack Douglass: "I had some friends over last weekend."
How does one possibly make it sound any interesting?
Internet:
> I JOINED A GANG??!?
> WE FORMED A CULT??
> FOURSOME??
> I WAS HELD HOSTAGE?! *STORY TIME*
> WE DID WHAT?!?!? **WATCH TILL END**
> TRUTH OR DARE WITH MY TWIN BEST FRIENDS **GONE SEXUAL**
"I went to the gym," is Douglass' next entry.
Internet:
> I GOT BANNED FROM THE GYM FOR FLEXING (TRUE STORY)
> KICKED OUT OF THE GYM AND WHY I WON'T BE GOING BACK
> ASSAULTED BY A STEROID ADDICT!!!
> BEING FATSHAMED IN PUBLIC?!?! (GONE VIOLENT)
> My Transformation *EMOTIONAL*
You can watch the hilarious video here:
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Actor, Ladies Man Cyrus Kumar Opened Up On #MeToo
-
Monday 01 October , 2018
‘We Can Be Shot Anytime’: Kashmir’s Gay Rights Activist Fights a Tough Battle
-
Thursday 20 September , 2018
Yusaku Maezawa: Meet Japanese Billionaire Who Is SpaceX's First Private Passenger On Moon Mission
-
Wednesday 19 September , 2018
E-Buzz: Will Sunny Leone Go Back To Bigg Boss?
-
Wednesday 19 September , 2018
Delhi's Baby Steps Towards An Eco-friendly Ganesh Chaturthi
Actor, Ladies Man Cyrus Kumar Opened Up On #MeToo
Monday 01 October , 2018 ‘We Can Be Shot Anytime’: Kashmir’s Gay Rights Activist Fights a Tough Battle
Thursday 20 September , 2018 Yusaku Maezawa: Meet Japanese Billionaire Who Is SpaceX's First Private Passenger On Moon Mission
Wednesday 19 September , 2018 E-Buzz: Will Sunny Leone Go Back To Bigg Boss?
Wednesday 19 September , 2018 Delhi's Baby Steps Towards An Eco-friendly Ganesh Chaturthi
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Jalebi Movie Review: Rhea Chakraborty, Varun Mitra’s Tale of a Tasteless Journey
- Shashi Tharoor Accepts Defeat After Kids Pronounce 'Floccinaucinihilipilification' With Ease
- Facebook Rolls Out 3D Photos in News Feed, VR
- Fan Breaks Security Cordon to Take Selfie With Virat Kohli During Hyderabad Test
- EXCLUSIVE | Back in a 'Good Space', Yuvraj Singh Eager for One Final Shot At 2019 World Cup
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...