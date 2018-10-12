This Hilarious Video Is a Crash Course in Turning Boring Sentences into Clickbaity YouTube Titles

There is enough content on YouTube to last you several lifetimes. So what, as a viewer, makes you click on a specific video while scrolling through your flooded YouTube timeline?The answer, perhaps, lies in the image of the thumbnail and the perfectly constructed, clickbait-y title that leaves you intrigued. Clickbait refers to using suggestive, provocative bits of an article or video, usually outside of context, so as to enrage, surprise or shock a reader into clicking on the link. Naturally, content that incorporates clickbait, especially videos, usually land up on the Trending page of YouTube and go viral on the Internet. Because who likes to click on a 'boring looking' video anyway, right?Jack Douglass aka Jacksfilms, a YouTube personality, who is famous for making parodies and sketches - recently asked his followers to turn mundane, everyday sentences in his popular segment YIAY! (Yesterday I Asked You) into clickbait, YouTube video titles and the Internet did not disappoint.If you are an aspiring YouTuber, this could really help you."I had some friends over last weekend."How does one possibly make it sound any interesting?> I JOINED A GANG??!?> WE FORMED A CULT??> FOURSOME??> I WAS HELD HOSTAGE?! *STORY TIME*> WE DID WHAT?!?!? **WATCH TILL END**> TRUTH OR DARE WITH MY TWIN BEST FRIENDS **GONE SEXUAL**"I went to the gym," isnext entry.> I GOT BANNED FROM THE GYM FOR FLEXING (TRUE STORY)> KICKED OUT OF THE GYM AND WHY I WON'T BE GOING BACK> ASSAULTED BY A STEROID ADDICT!!!> BEING FATSHAMED IN PUBLIC?!?! (GONE VIOLENT)> My Transformation *EMOTIONAL*