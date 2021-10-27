Everyone likes to escape from reality once in a while, and what better place can you find to hide in than a hobbit’s home? No, we are not talking about any invention that brings mythical creatures from Lord of the Rings alive, but a real home built by a physical education teacher from Nagaland. Asakho Chase has built this fantasy home at Khonoma in Nagaland, which is India’s first green village. A report in East Mojo says: “He initially came up with the idea of constructing a fantasy field hut, and later ended up hand-building a Shire-inspired hobbit home with little help from the internet and his friends." The report added: “It took Chase about two months to construct the 10×14 feet hobbit home in the forest, of which three days were spent in digging 5ft of the fresh soil. The front wall of the hobbit home is built with alder wood and highlights the round-shaped colourful door and window. Topping it all, Chase’s mother planted flowers around the house and set up a vegetable garden, making it even more homely."

Asakho shares photos of his unique house on his Instagram account (@hobbit_home_khonoma), which has caught the fancy of netizens.

Photo courtesy: @hobbit_home_khonoma on Instagram

A report in The Better India said: “Asakho took help from 15 people, including his friends and locals, to construct the house. They dug the soil and placed the wooden foundation on it, and cut wood from an alder tree that can grow back easily within 5-6 years. The leftover wood was upcycled and used to make the furniture of the house, like a bookshelf and a table. "

The best part of the deal is that it is now open to visitors, though it was initially built only for family. “The interiors are very basic with a single room. It can accommodate around five to seven people. There is also a small kitchenette, a western-style bathroom and water and electricity facilities,” Asakho told The Better India.

However, the popularity of his home has made this fitness trainer, who is also a certified football coach, insist on responsible tourism. “I keep no dustbin here at my hobbit home. So, even in the days to come, I am planning that visitors who come here will have to take back the trash they bring. I am sceptical of people being critical about my decision but that’s how I want to do it. I think we should all be responsible travellers,” he told East Mojo.

