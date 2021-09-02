This Home Alone Dog Loves Having Swimming Pool to Himself

A woman recently shared on social media a hilarious and heartwarming video wherein a mischievous pooch can be seen having the time of his life while his owner was out.

As reported by The Mirror, Mary has a swimming pool in the back garden of her home and as soon as she leaves for work, her dog Hamilton cheerfully jumps into the swimming pool for a little swim, spending all his time on his own. The pool is surrounded by floats and toys.

In the video, Hamilton makes the most of his time in the pool on his own as he swims to the side of the pool, then climbs out, and shakes the water off. And then he gleefully jumps back into the pool and swims to the other end and repeats.

Talking about her pet, Mary said that Hamilton has always loved the water. And she wanted to see what her pet would do if he had the entire pool to himself. She further said that she is so grateful for this memory.

According to Mary’s statement, the video was recorded on a Ring Doorbell camera. And through the video, marry got to see Hamilton’s funny personality as he plays around the pool alone.

Speaking about the video Mary said, “I laugh every time I watch it. We love our Ring camera to be able to check up on things whenever we are not around.”

The video on social media received a huge response as people were seen enjoying it. Praising the dog, one user wrote that he wants to have such fun in his life. Another one wrote, “As soon as the mistress leaves, the dog enjoys the best moment of his life”. A user commented that as soon as his mother leaves the house, he also enjoys it in the same way.

