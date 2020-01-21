This Homemade Cheesecake for Weight Loss Actually Works Because No One Wants to Eat It

In the sea of weight loss hacks, making up innovative dishes to satiate hunger, touch the taste buds but keep your weight under check, is quite common.

But what if the innovation leads to a disaster recipe?

Recently, a member of a closed group on Facebook posted a recipe of a cheesecake that didn’t seem appetizing to others.

The ‘Slimming World’ group member’s post said the cake contains ingredients one can eat while following a Slimming World diet plan, Mirror UK reported. Slimming World is a weight loss organisation that provides weight management programmes for people of all ages. It is based out of United Kingdom.

A screenshot of the cake was then put on Twitter by a user, who captioned it: "I thought this was a joke. It's not a joke."

I thought this was a joke. It's not a joke. pic.twitter.com/NGbKr2qXdw — Is anyone reading this? (@L3GSV) January 19, 2020

The report added that in order to make the cheesecake, the unknown member used Crunchy Nut cornflakes as a base, then mixed together quark, Laughing Cow spreadable cheese and Options white hot chocolate powder.

This mixture was spread on top of the cereal. The photographs of the ingredients and the finished result was shared in the group ‘Slimming World Tasty Meal and treats’.

The caption read: "Just done a cheesecake for later."

The tweet went viral soon and people came together to share their disgust on the modified cheesecake.

I have no swear words strong enough — Annie Em (@annnieem) January 19, 2020

I used to go to Slimming World. All the proper members used to spend hours crushing Scan Bran into Muller Light yoghurts, adding eggs and flavourings and baking it in the oven to make a syn free "cake". They were all vile. — Shaz (@hoobydoobydoo) January 19, 2020

WUT — Alistair Coleman (@alistaircoleman) January 19, 2020

Is this a form of aversion therapy? Eat this and you'll never look at any kind of cheese cake ever again? — Kirsten (@Kirstenspeak) January 19, 2020

It's really good for you, as there's no way you'll want to eat any of it — Forest Fifer (@houstmon) January 19, 2020

Im going in pic.twitter.com/pc9LBVWwXV — April Preston 🔶 🏳️‍🌈 Withington (@AprilPreston_) January 19, 2020

i have an urge to go to that group meeting and throw chairs — Alec of Essex, Law Pirate (@Smokesniper) January 19, 2020

I’m... almost sure that this is worse for you than a bit of actual cheesecake anyway? Unless you factor in throwing it up instantly — AUTOEXEC.BUN (@DavidXNewton) January 19, 2020

Jesus, that’s terrible. Even by my standards that’s terrible. — GoldilocksZone (@1GoldilocksZone) January 20, 2020

Some, however, defended the recipe and asked other users to be not so brutal in their criticism.

It doesn't look very slimming...Still I'd be happy to try it though. It's clearly not an actual cheesecake... But I wonder if it works... — Colin (@Tunrip) January 19, 2020

C’mon - it’s actually got “cheese” in it, and a “cereal”- based bottom layer!Give em a break — John Alexander White (@johnawhite) January 19, 2020

