This Homemade Cheesecake for Weight Loss Actually Works Because No One Wants to Eat It

A screenshot of the cake was then put on Twitter by a user, who captioned it: "I thought this was a joke. It's not a joke."

Trending Desk

January 21, 2020
This Homemade Cheesecake for Weight Loss Actually Works Because No One Wants to Eat It
In the sea of weight loss hacks, making up innovative dishes to satiate hunger, touch the taste buds but keep your weight under check, is quite common.

But what if the innovation leads to a disaster recipe?

Recently, a member of a closed group on Facebook posted a recipe of a cheesecake that didn’t seem appetizing to others.

The ‘Slimming World’ group member’s post said the cake contains ingredients one can eat while following a Slimming World diet plan, Mirror UK reported. Slimming World is a weight loss organisation that provides weight management programmes for people of all ages. It is based out of United Kingdom.

A screenshot of the cake was then put on Twitter by a user, who captioned it: "I thought this was a joke. It's not a joke."

The report added that in order to make the cheesecake, the unknown member used Crunchy Nut cornflakes as a base, then mixed together quark, Laughing Cow spreadable cheese and Options white hot chocolate powder.

This mixture was spread on top of the cereal. The photographs of the ingredients and the finished result was shared in the group ‘Slimming World Tasty Meal and treats’.

The caption read: "Just done a cheesecake for later."

The tweet went viral soon and people came together to share their disgust on the modified cheesecake.

Some, however, defended the recipe and asked other users to be not so brutal in their criticism.

