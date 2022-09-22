This Horned Spider May Give You Creepy Crawlies But is Harmless

Spiders are certainly not the most appealing thing in the world and they’re one of those creatures that are detested by a majority of the population. These visually disturbing arachnids can give creepy crawlies to even people who do not specifically have arachnophobia. Add to that the fact that most species of spiders are highly venomous. However, if that is not enough, we certainly did not need spiders with horns. Yes, believe it or not, there is a certain breed of spider out there that comes with long horn-like structures and we can assure you it is certainly not the best sight.

However, you will be surprised to know that despite its intimidating appearance, the Macracantha arcuata spider is actually quite harmless. They are not venomous and do not generally sting humans. The horned look, according to biologists, may be a natural defence mechanism against preying birds or lizards who may try to eat them.

Both genders of the Macracantha arcuata spider mostly share the same features. The spine of these spiders is in the lower part of their abdomen. However, in female spiders, it moves upwards. The bones on their spine are not in 1 but in 3 pairs, which amount to 6. The middle pair of these bones are the ones that form the horns. They lean slightly towards each other and are 3 times bigger than a spider, while the other four bones are smaller. This gives this spider a deadly and not too pleasant appearance.

Apart from lurking around in the forests of our country, this spider can also be found in the forests of China.

