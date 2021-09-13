This House in the Middle of Californian Desert Costs Rs 12.9 Crore. Here is Why

If you want to get rid of the overcrowded towns and cities and live in the middle of a desert, but do not want to lose the facilities of being in a modern home, a realty company in the United States has just the right option for you. The house, named El Cemento Uno is modern and equipped as much as you could dream of and is actually in the middle of a desert — the Mojave desert in California. According to the company that is selling the house, the “home sits within the boulders offering the ultimate park-like experience with your own privacy.” The home is designed by URBARC architects and put on sale by Kud properties. The realty company has shared alluring pictures of the house on Instagram. The house comes with a price tag of a whopping Rs. 12.9 crore.

In a remote five-acre area among large boulders in the Joshua Tree area of California, the unique home is far from the surrounding neighbourhood and markets. For future inhabitants of the house, errands such as grocery shopping or meeting friends would mean bike or car trips. According to the owner company, the house is built using the RSG3D building system - a technology that uses insulated 3D panels made of concrete and foam. With a built-in library and a dedicated reading corner, the house glows in the desert night with its custom LED lighting.

The company says that the house is ideal for vacation homes or family use, and features dual master suites with a powder room. The construction of the house - which is as challenging as it seems -began in June 2021. Interestingly, the house is reminiscent of a similar house shown in a Black Mirror episode titled Smithereens, in which the founder of a social media company is performing his detox in such a house in the middle of a desert. So, if this house is something you want and you can spare that much amount of money, you can buy it from the realty company’s website.

