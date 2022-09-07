This House of the Dragon CGI Error Could Give Competition to the GoT Starbucks Cup

House of the Dragon has quickly become one of the most watched web shows since its release. The prequel has taken a good start with impressive viewership and is critically acclaimed. However, the series has several times made headlines for blunders- be it a coffee cup or computer-generated imagery (CGI). And once again it is making a buzz after the third episode aired, and fans noticed a CGI goof-up.

A photo was shared by a Twitter user which showed Paddy Considine who plays the role of Kings Viserys wearing green gloves which were supposed to be removed with CGI by the editors of the show. A big part of the plot of the spin-off has been King Viserys’ disease which is getting worse as the years go by. In the last episode, Viserys amputated his two fingers on the Iron Throne to save his hands.

This blunder was caught by the eagle-eyed audience and now Twitterati has started a hilarious thread. The caption of the shared photo read: “Not the green screen glove on Viserys’s missing fingers.”

Not the green screen glove on Viserys’s missing fingers 🤣🤦🏻‍♀️#hotd pic.twitter.com/4CLUw5tDhI — Sarah Capps (@SarahC_821) September 5, 2022

“The CGI team soo focused on the dragons they missed the small details,” said one of the users.

The CGI team soo focused on the dragons they missed the small details. — Stu (@y_zass) September 5, 2022

Someone also said, “It's less than a quarter second long and much darker than your screenshot. The VFX director probably chose not to prioritize the shot and it passed muster for screening. If they get to it, it'll be on the Bluray.”

It's less than a quarter second long and much darker than your screenshot. The VFX director probably chose not to prioritize the shot and it passed muster for screening. If they get to it, it'll be on the Bluray. — Michel Sauniere (@sauniere) September 6, 2022

Another rookie mistake was pointed out by users in the same scene which was that the letter had a broken seal. “Also, On this when he hands the letter to Daemon. The seal is already broken. Looks like after multiple takes. None of this takes away from the show. But still,” another user wrote.

Also. On this. When he hands the letter to Daemon. The seal is already broken. Looks like after multiple takes. None of this takes away from the show. But still. 🫣😳🤓 — 🇦🇺 📷Sean Pualic 📸 🇦🇺 (@seany_boy71) September 5, 2022

Earlier, In GoT season 8, a takeaway Starbucks coffee cup appeared on the table in front of Daenerys Targaryen and fans were quick to spot that. Though, the goof-up was removed from the VFX team for the online watchers later.

