‘This House Was Already Targeted’: Ranchi Locals Have A Message For thieves

With thieves wreaking havoc in a locality in Ranchi, homeowners in the area have come up with a novel way to keep them at bay. Many people have started writing a message on their doors for the miscreants. “This house has already been targeted, please don’t waste your efforts,” reads the message.

Thieves in the area have carried out thefts in more than a dozen houses in the last 10 days. What’s surprising is that in spite of this, the gang of thieves have been able to avoid the grip of the police. Locals say that there is a terror of thieves these days in the Pundag area of Jharkhand’s capital.

On Saturday night, the gang struck again. They targeted many houses simultaneously in what can be termed as a coordinated criminal act. The thieves broke into the house of Jitendra Singh, who works in the education department, and stole jewellery, cash and other valuables. Some of the thieves turned their attention to the house of Manoj Aggarwal, who lives in a rented accommodation.

On the same night, a case of theft was also reported in the house of Sanjeev Kumar Khanna, who lives nearby. A complaint of the matter has been submitted to Pundag OP.

While incidents of theft aren’t uncommon in our country, people writing messages requesting criminals to spare them is strange. This also shows how the people in this locality are terrified of the thieves. The situation is unlikely to change much unless the police manages to nab this gang.

