When you find out the Jonas Brothers are getting back together. @CaseyNeistat pic.twitter.com/AiqZfG8r4X — Josh Peck (@ItsJoshPeck) March 2, 2019

Wow do I love the Jonas Brothers?



I am a... sucker? — Ashly Perez (@itsashlyperez) March 1, 2019

Remember the 1999 multi-star cast bonanza film 'Hum Saath Saath Hain' featuring Salman Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor and others? It's back on people's social media feeds and for a wildly new reason. The Jonas Brothers' comebacks ingle.The American band recently dropped their latest single 'Sucker' and the internet is not yet done reacting to it. For the song is not just a comeback for the popular trio, Nick, Kevin and Joe but the video also features their real-life partners Priyanka Chopra, Sophie Turner and Danielle Jonas.In the video, the newly married Priyanka and Nick can be seen cosying up to each other in ornate, baroque costumes along with the two other couples Sophie and Joe, and Danielle and Kevin. Needless to say, the full family video evoked a number of reactions from fans of all the stars involved. And Indians, in particular, could not help but liken it to the good old Suraj Barjatya directed 'Hum Saath Saath Hai'.One spoof video, in particular, posted on Instagram with almost 36,000 views in one day, accurately captured the essence of the similarity between the two.Ever since Nick and Priyanka announced their relationship, the musician has found a new fandom in India, owing to the popularity of desi girl Priyanka. So it is not surprising that Indian netizens would think it fair to roast him, Indian style.The video also received a lot of love from fans, many of who had been waiting very long for the brothers to reunite. A really cute one was posted by none other than Cartoon Network.However, fans, especially from India, also wanted to see more of the crewmates of the 'J sisters' as the women have been dubbed.