This Cricket World Cup, New Zealander Jimmy Neesham's Dry Humour is the Real Winner
While New Zealand have maintained their unbeaten run in the World Cup so far and almost certainly booked a spot in the semi-finals, it is Jimmy Neesham's humour which is clearly winning off the field.
Image posted by Jimmy Neesham on Instagram.
New Zealand cricketer James Douglas Sheahan Neesham aka Jimmy Neesham is one funny man and his social media accounts are a testament.
Yes, we are talking about the same Jimmy Neesham, who, on the night of IPL finals, was trolled mercilessly by cricket fans for expressing his thoughts over Dhoni's rare and 'controversial' run out dismissal against Mumbai Indians - the match Chennai Super Kings lost by a mere run. The Kiwi all-rounder later deleted his tweet.
But did the online trolling stop Jimmy from sharing his opinions on the world wide web? Nope.
In fact, since the commencement of the World Cup in England, if there's one cricketer who has been the most active and vocal on the Internet, it is, you guessed it, Jimmy Neesham.
But Jimmy isn't flooding his social media accounts and boring his fans with the usual expert analysis or post-match opinions or celebratory posts. No, no.
The Kiwi, like the rest of the Internet janta, loves memes and doesn't shy away from giving hilarious clapbacks to those simply discussing his performances in the showpiece tournament.
And while New Zealand have maintained their unbeaten run in the World Cup so far and almost certainly booked a spot in the semi-finals, it is Jimmy who is clearly winning off the field.
Waiting for the World Cup like...
Kiwi skipper Kane Williamson is a regular in Jimmy's posts.
Skipper strikes again!
When a fan asked why Jimmy did what he did after India-New Zealand's abandoned match.
Just because you're a five wicket taking bowler doesn't mean you get to throw away your batting gear @JimmyNeesh— Tejas Nayak (@tejas0208) June 14, 2019
Jimmy being Jimmy.
“Well I don’t need these anymore” https://t.co/nuecd86fiv— Jimmy Neesham (@JimmyNeesh) June 14, 2019
Looking at Williamson's expressions, all of Internet thought the gloves belonged to him and Jimmy couldn't stop goofing around.
They were actually Kane’s gloves pic.twitter.com/hsf5bchwj1— Jimmy Neesham (@JimmyNeesh) June 14, 2019
But were those gloves really his?
I can’t believe I need to say this, but... Those weren’t Kane’s gloves. They were mine. It’s called a joke people!— Jimmy Neesham (@JimmyNeesh) June 14, 2019
As we said, Jimmy is just like the rest of us.
The zing bails, that have been a topic of heavy discussion this World Cup, have had Jimmy's undivided attention.
Well the way the zing stumps work is when the bail lifts it breaks the electrical circuit, which triggers the lights. So yea, without the bails you’d need to fit the stumps with an accelerometer or something which I’d imagine would be more complicated. https://t.co/5iygFGbZUg— Jimmy Neesham (@JimmyNeesh) June 9, 2019
When Iceland Cricket's snarky tweet on Afghanistan star Rashid Khan, who had conceded 110 runs in his nine overs against England, faced the Internet's wrath - Jimmy had the last laugh.
Rubbish tweet. Rather than trying to be funny why not be respectful to someone that has done so much for cricket and especially associate members https://t.co/0z3F8KiS82— Luke Wright (@lukewright204) June 18, 2019
Agreed, some things you just can’t joke about. Cancer, racism, the holocaust and leg spin bowlers going for runs. Disgusting stuff. https://t.co/5C6ZSVJZYs— Jimmy Neesham (@JimmyNeesh) June 18, 2019
Or when Jimmy picked up his fifer against Afghanistan. His self-deprecatory humour stumped fans.
I’ve always been a 5 wicket taking bowler, it just usually takes me seven games https://t.co/bLF46bAAbZ— Jimmy Neesham (@JimmyNeesh) June 9, 2019
Following the five-wicket haul, the cricketer was labelled a "Blackcaps Bowler" in the post-match interview.
The "bowler" Jimmy, who didn't get to bowl in the tense match against South Africa on Wednesday which New Zealand won by 4 wickets, put his skipper and hero of the match in a spot.
Cricket fans at all the World Cup venues, to be honest.
If Jimmy's humour is your cup of tea, you can follow the witty New Zealander here:
Instagram: jimmyneesham.
Twitter: @JimmyNeesh.
Also Watch
-
What It Means To Be Lok Sabha Speaker
-
Tuesday 18 June , 2019
BJP MPs Greet Owaisi With ‘Jai Shree Ram’ Slogans, He Retorts With ‘Allahu Akbar’ And ‘Jai Hind’ Slogan
-
Tuesday 18 June , 2019
Over 250 Tourists Stranded In Sikkim's Zima Rescued
-
Tuesday 18 June , 2019
Ground Report: Acute Encephalitis Syndrome Kills 129 children in Bihar
-
Tuesday 18 June , 2019
Powerful Earthquake Causes Causalities and Destruction in Southern China
Live TV
Recommended For You
- ICC World Cup 2019: When School Kids Enjoyed the Hardik Pandya-KL Rahul Show
- Virat Kohli Spends Time With School Children During Cricket Clinic
- Yuvraj Singh Set to Play for Toronto Nationals in GL T20 Canada
- This Cricket World Cup, New Zealander Jimmy Neesham's Dry Humour is the Real Winner
- Xiaomi Accused of 'Stealing' Artwork Sanctioned for Use by LG
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s