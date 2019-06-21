Take the pledge to vote

This Cricket World Cup, New Zealander Jimmy Neesham's Dry Humour is the Real Winner

While New Zealand have maintained their unbeaten run in the World Cup so far and almost certainly booked a spot in the semi-finals, it is Jimmy Neesham's humour which is clearly winning off the field.

Anurag Verma | News18.com

Updated:June 21, 2019, 7:54 AM IST
This Cricket World Cup, New Zealander Jimmy Neesham's Dry Humour is the Real Winner
Image posted by Jimmy Neesham on Instagram.
New Zealand cricketer James Douglas Sheahan Neesham aka Jimmy Neesham is one funny man and his social media accounts are a testament.

Yes, we are talking about the same Jimmy Neesham, who, on the night of IPL finals, was trolled mercilessly by cricket fans for expressing his thoughts over Dhoni's rare and 'controversial' run out dismissal against Mumbai Indians - the match Chennai Super Kings lost by a mere run. The Kiwi all-rounder later deleted his tweet.

But did the online trolling stop Jimmy from sharing his opinions on the world wide web? Nope.

In fact, since the commencement of the World Cup in England, if there's one cricketer who has been the most active and vocal on the Internet, it is, you guessed it, Jimmy Neesham.

But Jimmy isn't flooding his social media accounts and boring his fans with the usual expert analysis or post-match opinions or celebratory posts. No, no.

The Kiwi, like the rest of the Internet janta, loves memes and doesn't shy away from giving hilarious clapbacks to those simply discussing his performances in the showpiece tournament.

And while New Zealand have maintained their unbeaten run in the World Cup so far and almost certainly booked a spot in the semi-finals, it is Jimmy who is clearly winning off the field.

Waiting for the World Cup like...

View this post on Instagram

Just sitting here waiting for June first like...

A post shared by Jimmy Neesham (@jimmyneesham) on

Kiwi skipper Kane Williamson is a regular in Jimmy's posts.

Skipper strikes again!

When a fan asked why Jimmy did what he did after India-New Zealand's abandoned match.

Jimmy being Jimmy.

Looking at Williamson's expressions, all of Internet thought the gloves belonged to him and Jimmy couldn't stop goofing around.

But were those gloves really his?

As we said, Jimmy is just like the rest of us.

The zing bails, that have been a topic of heavy discussion this World Cup, have had Jimmy's undivided attention.

When Iceland Cricket's snarky tweet on Afghanistan star Rashid Khan, who had conceded 110 runs in his nine overs against England, faced the Internet's wrath - Jimmy had the last laugh.

Or when Jimmy picked up his fifer against Afghanistan. His self-deprecatory humour stumped fans.

Following the five-wicket haul, the cricketer was labelled a "Blackcaps Bowler" in the post-match interview.

View this post on Instagram

This is getting out of hand @lockieferguson

A post shared by Jimmy Neesham (@jimmyneesham) on

The "bowler" Jimmy, who didn't get to bowl in the tense match against South Africa on Wednesday which New Zealand won by 4 wickets, put his skipper and hero of the match in a spot.

Cricket fans at all the World Cup venues, to be honest.

View this post on Instagram

When you see some blue sky in Birmingham

A post shared by Jimmy Neesham (@jimmyneesham) on

If Jimmy's humour is your cup of tea, you can follow the witty New Zealander here:

Instagram: jimmyneesham.

Twitter: @JimmyNeesh.

