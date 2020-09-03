This IFS Officer’s Visiting Card Grows into a Bright Basil Plant

Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Praveen Kaswan often shares pictures of wildlife on his social media account. This time, he has posted something unique that will inspire people to go green. The IFS officer has posted a picture of his visiting card that will yield a herb, if planted.

“So now anybody coming to my office is getting this. This card when planted grows into a bright basil plant.”

In another tweet, he informed that holy basil is called Tulsi and it has many benefits.

So now anybody coming to my office is getting this. This card when planted grows into a bright basal plant. Thanks @WildLense_India. pic.twitter.com/xL9xgPCbbF — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) September 1, 2020

*Basil. Sorry for typo.Holy basil also called as Tulsi. With many Benifits. — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) September 1, 2020

Netizens have praised him profusely and his post has garnered more than 30K likes and over 3K retweets.

Responding to the tweet, one user, who introduced him as an environmental specialist, said he has “done over 150 ha of afforestation. Besides 75 ha propagation and conservation of endangered mangroves.”

I am an environmental specialist as well. Been working over 25 years with several infrastructure projects. Have done over 150 ha of afforestation. Besides 75 ha propogation and conservationof endangered mangroves. — GoldenEye (@xeinusa) September 2, 2020

Replying to the user, Kaswan said it was nice to hear the information and asked him to keep up the good work.

Very nice to hear. Keep up the good work. — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) September 2, 2020

A person, expressing his views, said that people would not plant the cards and keep it in holders. To drive his point home, he said that when people value a person, they also value his visiting card.

Great idea! However there is a catch. The card will mostly get into a card holder and may never get planted. When we value the person, we also value his/her visiting card. The card should ideally have a tear off section containing the seeds. — 🙏 उत्तिष्ठ भारत ।। Rising Bharat 🙏 (@ghoshpp1) September 1, 2020

Giving a response to this user, the IFS officer said that the card does not have any details and he has not even shared his contact number. He added that it’s just given as a parting gift.

No. This has no details on it. I don’t share contact number also. That was done for this purpose only. It’s just for the person as a parting gift. And telling them that you need to plant this card at your home. The work is done. — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) September 1, 2020

Some netizens also enquired how they can get such a card made for them. Kaswan shared the details from where the people can get it made. He put out the details of Wildsense, which created cards for him.

Ok. So many friends are enthusiastic about the idea. So I asked for more details. These people will design for you also.They can take direct orders. As I am being told. https://t.co/ru8K1qn75QFor all other details. Contact number; 98380208599936239237 — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) September 1, 2020

Kaswan wrote, “Ok. So many friends are enthusiastic about the idea. So I asked for more details. These people will design for you also. They can take direct orders. As I am being told.”