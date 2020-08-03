This Image in Anand Mahindra's Folder is a Reminder of Holding on to Dreams and Aspirations

Industrialist Anand Mahindra's Twitter always brims with motivational content, inspirational stories and light-hearted stories that give us hope in times of despair. Be it the coronavirus crisis or mental health,the chairman of Mahindra group has something motivational to say to his 8 million followers on Twitter.
In one such instance, Mahindra shared an image of a laptop with a bitten apple fixed to its flap, a humorous imitation of expensive MacBook. He said this image is a reminder of what we should aspire to become in future and keeps a check on our dreams.
"An image I keep in my folder. Not just because it reminds me what a brand should aspire to become, but also because it reminds me that reality is what our aspirations & dreams want it to be... #MondayMorning (sic)," he tweeted.
Earlier, Mahindra shared an image that will make you go ROFL. It was of an elevated floor drain in a bathroom which clearly defeated the purpose of its existence.
"I have enormous faith in the inherent tendency of people to be practical. And sometimes I give up all hope of that...(sic)," he quipped in the tweet.
