This Image in Anand Mahindra's Folder is a Reminder of Holding on to Dreams and Aspirations

Industrialist Anand Mahindra's Twitter always brims with motivational content, inspirational stories and light-hearted stories that give us hope in times of despair. Be it the coronavirus crisis or mental health,the chairman of Mahindra group has something motivational to say to his 8 million followers on Twitter.

In one such instance, Mahindra shared an image of a laptop with a bitten apple fixed to its flap, a humorous imitation of expensive MacBook. He said this image is a reminder of what we should aspire to become in future and keeps a check on our dreams.

"An image I keep in my folder. Not just because it reminds me what a brand should aspire to become, but also because it reminds me that reality is what our aspirations & dreams want it to be... #MondayMorning (sic)," he tweeted.

An image I keep in my folder. Not just because it reminds me what a brand should aspire to become, but also because it reminds me that reality is what our aspirations & dreams want it to be... #MondayMorning pic.twitter.com/u3rNBcrU8n — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) August 3, 2020

Earlier, Mahindra shared an image that will make you go ROFL. It was of an elevated floor drain in a bathroom which clearly defeated the purpose of its existence.

"I have enormous faith in the inherent tendency of people to be practical. And sometimes I give up all hope of that...(sic)," he quipped in the tweet.

Take a look:

I have enormous faith in the inherent tendency of people to be practical. And sometimes I give up all hope of that... pic.twitter.com/nFBOfrwjm5 — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) August 1, 2020

The image left netizens guffawing. Here are some of the reactions:

Kindly turn picture from bottom to top then see actually it is a shower .... pic.twitter.com/Jdl8ceeLRb — Indian (@iAm30582273) August 1, 2020

Appreciable concern for water conservation at the cost of personal comfort and hygiene... The architect deserves national recognition.... — Vinod Sharma Bansi (@Vinod_Bansi) August 1, 2020

What a brilliant engineering... — jeevitha (@jeevitha13590) August 1, 2020

Ha ha ha ha, Sir. It's probably for a sink that's planned for future. — Ordinary Person (@ordinarperson01) August 1, 2020

Anand Mahindra knows how to keep his followers hooked!