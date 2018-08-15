This Independence Day, Padma Shree Winner Sudarsan Pattnaik is Giving an Artistic Tribute To India

72nd #HappyIndependenceDay to all my countrymen. My SandArt at Puri beach, Odisha. Jai Hind! pic.twitter.com/GbhbrVEa3W — Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) August 15, 2018

It is India’s 72nd Independence Day, and the millennial bhartiya nagriks are flaunting their love for the country by spamming your WhatsApp messages with “Wish you a very Happy Independence day” or your Instagram feed with “Going ethnic this Independence day, guys”.While scores of celebrities and ministers have also been taking to Twitter to convey their wishes, Padmi Shree awardee and renowned sand artist, Sudarsan Pattnaik went to Puri beach in Odisha and did what he does best – created a beautiful sand sculpture dedicated to the monumental occasion.The sculpture, created with saffron, white, green, and blue sand, wishes all the countrymen on the occasion of our Independence Day.And if that was not enough, Sudarsan shared an image of another another sand sculpture created by him, this time highlighting the famous monuments of the country like India Gate and Taj Mahal, and also the faces of famous Indian nationals and regional dance forms.Sudarsan’s sculptures have also been shared by the Ministry of HRD on Twitter.Twitterati, clearly overwhelmed with Sudarsan's gesture, could not contain its excitement.