GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
Independence Day India | News18.com
»
1-min read

This Independence Day, Padma Shree Winner Sudarsan Pattnaik is Giving an Artistic Tribute To India

On the grand occasion of the 72nd Independence Day, Padma Shree awardee and sand artist, Sudarsan Anand is giving an artistic tribute to the country.

Parth Sharma | News18.com

Updated:August 15, 2018, 12:55 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
This Independence Day, Padma Shree Winner Sudarsan Pattnaik is Giving an Artistic Tribute To India
(Image courtesy: Twitter)
Loading...
It is India’s 72nd Independence Day, and the millennial bhartiya nagriks are flaunting their love for the country by spamming your WhatsApp messages with “Wish you a very Happy Independence day” or your Instagram feed with “Going ethnic this Independence day, guys”.

While scores of celebrities and ministers have also been taking to Twitter to convey their wishes, Padmi Shree awardee and renowned sand artist, Sudarsan Pattnaik went to Puri beach in Odisha and did what he does best – created a beautiful sand sculpture dedicated to the monumental occasion.




The sculpture, created with saffron, white, green, and blue sand, wishes all the countrymen on the occasion of our Independence Day.

And if that was not enough, Sudarsan shared an image of another another sand sculpture created by him, this time highlighting the famous monuments of the country like India Gate and Taj Mahal, and also the faces of famous Indian nationals and regional dance forms.




Sudarsan’s sculptures have also been shared by the Ministry of HRD on Twitter.




Twitterati, clearly overwhelmed with Sudarsan's gesture, could not contain its excitement.











Also Watch

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Watch: PM Modi’s Complete Independence Day Speech

Watch: PM Modi’s Complete Independence Day Speech

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...