This Independence Day, Padma Shree Winner Sudarsan Pattnaik is Giving an Artistic Tribute To India
On the grand occasion of the 72nd Independence Day, Padma Shree awardee and sand artist, Sudarsan Anand is giving an artistic tribute to the country.
(Image courtesy: Twitter)
While scores of celebrities and ministers have also been taking to Twitter to convey their wishes, Padmi Shree awardee and renowned sand artist, Sudarsan Pattnaik went to Puri beach in Odisha and did what he does best – created a beautiful sand sculpture dedicated to the monumental occasion.
72nd #HappyIndependenceDay to all my countrymen. My SandArt at Puri beach, Odisha. Jai Hind! pic.twitter.com/GbhbrVEa3W— Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) August 15, 2018
The sculpture, created with saffron, white, green, and blue sand, wishes all the countrymen on the occasion of our Independence Day.
And if that was not enough, Sudarsan shared an image of another another sand sculpture created by him, this time highlighting the famous monuments of the country like India Gate and Taj Mahal, and also the faces of famous Indian nationals and regional dance forms.
Many languages, many cultures adorn the landscape. But a national celebration of diversity strings together the bonds of unity through #EkBharatShreshthaBharat #HappyIndependenceDay2018 My SandArt at Puri beach . pic.twitter.com/9HJpnsDhie— Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) August 15, 2018
Sudarsan’s sculptures have also been shared by the Ministry of HRD on Twitter.
Many languages, many cultures adorn the landscape. But a national celebration of diversity strings together the bonds of unity through Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat #HappyIndependenceDay2018 pic.twitter.com/JB7EBmgGbM— Ministry of HRD (@HRDMinistry) August 15, 2018
Twitterati, clearly overwhelmed with Sudarsan's gesture, could not contain its excitement.
Happy independence day sir.. Super art .. https://t.co/j3fk0dZSzn— Tejash dharod (@TejashDharod) August 15, 2018
72nd #HappyIndependenceDay to all my countrymen. SandArt by @sudarsansand at Puri beach, Odisha. Jai hind...— ŚhR@Đhuu (@Shradha2028) August 15, 2018
HAPPY INDEPENDENCE DAY my dearest frnds pic.twitter.com/wnHoThVwhe
Congratulations for 72nd #HappyIndependenceDay . This presentation to the whole world is the proud for the nation. Really everyone in this universe will impressed on this. One tone thanks to Respected SJ @sudarsansand JI..India #Odisha https://t.co/hlnbUw929k— BAIKUNTHO SUBUDHI (@baikuntho1) August 15, 2018
