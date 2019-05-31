English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Narendra Modi
Rajnath Singh
Amit Shah
Nitin Gadkari
D V Sadananda Gowda
Nirmala Sitharaman
Ramvilas Paswan
Narendra Singh Tomar
Ravi Shankar Prasad
Harsimrat Kaur Badal
Thawar Chand Gehlot
S Jaishankar
Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank
Arjun Munda
Smriti Irani
Harsh Vardhan
Prakash Javadekar
Piyush Goyal
Dharmendra Pradhan
Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi
Pralhad Joshi
Mahendra Nath Pandey
Arvind Sawant
Giriraj Singh
Gajendra Singh Shekhawat
Santosh Kumar Gangwar
Rao Inderjit Singh
Shripad Yesso Naik
Jitendra Singh
Kiren Rijiju
Prahlad Singh Patel
R K Singh
Hardeep Singh Puri
Mansukh L Mandaviya
Faggan Singh Kulaste
Ashwini Choubey
Arjun Ram Meghwal
V K Singh
Krishan Pal Gurjar
Danve Raosaheb Dadarao
G Kishan Reddy
Parshottam Rupala
Ramdas Athawale
Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti
Babul Supriyo
Sanjeev Kumar Balyan
Dhotre Sanjay Shamrao
Anurag Singh Thakur
Angadi Suresh Channabasappa
Nityanand Rai
Ratan Lal Kataria
V Muraleedharan
Renuka Singh Saruta
Som Prakash
Rameshwar Teli
Pratap Chandra Sarangi
Kailash Choudhary
Debasree Chaudhari
This Indian Bar's Hilarious 'Don't Drink and Drive' Warning is Driving Reddit Nuts
Mangala, a bar and restaurant situated in Mangaluru, printed 'don't drink and drive' warning for the customers on its menu but with a hilarious twist.
Image for representation purpose only. | Menu posted by u/neilupinto / Reddit.
Loading...
A bar in Karnataka's Mangaluru citu, with its quirky "drink and drive" themed menu, is going viral on Reddit India.
If you haven't gotten the memo, driving under the influence of alcohol is never a reasonable option. Whether you are in a hurry or out to have your "chill" time, drunk driving not only puts the life of the person behind the wheels in jeopardy but also of those on and off the road.
While the cops on social media regularly warn Indians against the practice and caution signs are put in place on Indian roads to remind the motorists of the dangers of drunk-driving, drunk driving is still a real problem.
Pubs and bars should also be taking responsibility.
Mangala, a bar and restaurant situated in Mangaluru, printed one such warning for the customers on its menu, with a hilarious twist.
The text reads:
"Don't drink and drive"
Because there are people out there who text & DRIVE.... and they will hit you and IT WILL BE YOUR FAULT...
First spotted by a Reddit user u/neilupinto, the neat warning left many intoxicated on the platform.
Here's how Redditors responded:
"The food better match the joke."
"Genius"
"Speech 100"
"This is so true and an epic saying!"
"It doesn't matter whether u drink n drive or text n drive or phone n drive, u either get screwed by the police or u find yourself in a worse situation. Btw that message was hilarious."
"This is a really old joke."
Old joke or not, the bar menu post turned into a reunion of sorts of Mangaloreans on Reddit.
"Hey this is from my hometown, Mangalore! Edit: wow, so many mangaloreans on reddit! Feels good man!"
Some took a shot at puns.
While others were tipsy on some nostalgia.
"Does Mangala still have that old scooter outside? I love their food. Been at least 10 years since I visited though."
If you haven't gotten the memo, driving under the influence of alcohol is never a reasonable option. Whether you are in a hurry or out to have your "chill" time, drunk driving not only puts the life of the person behind the wheels in jeopardy but also of those on and off the road.
While the cops on social media regularly warn Indians against the practice and caution signs are put in place on Indian roads to remind the motorists of the dangers of drunk-driving, drunk driving is still a real problem.
Pubs and bars should also be taking responsibility.
Mangala, a bar and restaurant situated in Mangaluru, printed one such warning for the customers on its menu, with a hilarious twist.
The text reads:
"Don't drink and drive"
Because there are people out there who text & DRIVE.... and they will hit you and IT WILL BE YOUR FAULT...
This is the DON'T DRINK & DRIVE warning on the menu of Bar and Restaurant in Mangalore. from r/india
First spotted by a Reddit user u/neilupinto, the neat warning left many intoxicated on the platform.
Here's how Redditors responded:
"The food better match the joke."
"Genius"
"Speech 100"
"This is so true and an epic saying!"
"It doesn't matter whether u drink n drive or text n drive or phone n drive, u either get screwed by the police or u find yourself in a worse situation. Btw that message was hilarious."
"This is a really old joke."
Old joke or not, the bar menu post turned into a reunion of sorts of Mangaloreans on Reddit.
"Hey this is from my hometown, Mangalore! Edit: wow, so many mangaloreans on reddit! Feels good man!"
Some took a shot at puns.
While others were tipsy on some nostalgia.
"Does Mangala still have that old scooter outside? I love their food. Been at least 10 years since I visited though."
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Huawei Responds to US Law Which "Blacklisted" the Company
-
Wednesday 29 May , 2019
Cleaning Up Dzerzhinsk: One of the World's Largest Landfills
-
Wednesday 29 May , 2019
Surat-Based Ice-Cream Parlour introduces ‘Modi Sitafal Kulfi’
-
Wednesday 29 May , 2019
Amit Shah - The Winning Way
-
Tuesday 28 May , 2019
Why Trolling MPs Mimi and Nusrat after they Dressed Up for Parliament is Problematic
Huawei Responds to US Law Which "Blacklisted" the Company
Wednesday 29 May , 2019 Cleaning Up Dzerzhinsk: One of the World's Largest Landfills
Wednesday 29 May , 2019 Surat-Based Ice-Cream Parlour introduces ‘Modi Sitafal Kulfi’
Wednesday 29 May , 2019 Amit Shah - The Winning Way
Tuesday 28 May , 2019 Why Trolling MPs Mimi and Nusrat after they Dressed Up for Parliament is Problematic
Live TV
Recommended For You
- When Will l Ever Get Home, Asks Homesick Rishi Kapoor as He Completes 8 Months of Treatment in US
- Sophie Turner Shocked to Know that Game of Thrones Season 1 Poster Gave Away the Ending, See Pic
- India-Made Suzuki Ignis Scores Three Stars in NCAP Testing
- NASA Streamed a Six-Hour Spacewalk by Two Russian Cosmonauts Live, Watch it Here
- Rinku Singh Banned For 3 Months For Taking Part in Unsanctioned League
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results