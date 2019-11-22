Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

This Indian Couple's Wedding Photoshoot in a Pool of Mud Leaves Twitterati in Splits

In a recent viral post shared by Twitter user, a couple is seen enjoying their 'mud love' in their wedding shoot.

News18.com

Updated:November 22, 2019, 6:50 PM IST
This Indian Couple's Wedding Photoshoot in a Pool of Mud Leaves Twitterati in Splits
(Twitter/ @5haiju )

The concept of photoshoots has become an intricate part of weddings lately.

Just like if a certain event is not on social media it probably didn't happen, weddings and photography have that kind of a relationship.

In a recent viral post shared by Twitter user @5haiju, a couple is seen enjoying 'mud love' amidst a paddy field against a hilly background.

Captioned as "Pre wedding shoots going vera level", the photo showed the couple striking various poses in a pool of mud, and garnered over 600 retweets and 2,000 likes.

This mucky wedding shoot has left Twitter baffled. Of course there were memes but Twitterati have a major confusion: Is it a 'pre' or a 'post' wedding shoot?

And guess which side stood correct? Right, it's a post-wedding shoot.

The original photos were shared by a Facebook user @BinuseensPhotography, who identified the couple as Jose and Anisha in their post wedding shoot.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
