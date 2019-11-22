This Indian Couple's Wedding Photoshoot in a Pool of Mud Leaves Twitterati in Splits

The concept of photoshoots has become an intricate part of weddings lately.

Just like if a certain event is not on social media it probably didn't happen, weddings and photography have that kind of a relationship.

In a recent viral post shared by Twitter user @5haiju, a couple is seen enjoying 'mud love' amidst a paddy field against a hilly background.

Captioned as "Pre wedding shoots going vera level", the photo showed the couple striking various poses in a pool of mud, and garnered over 600 retweets and 2,000 likes.

Pre wedding shoots going vera level. pic.twitter.com/2ANCkElkMT — Burj கனல் (@5haiju) November 20, 2019

This mucky wedding shoot has left Twitter baffled. Of course there were memes but Twitterati have a major confusion: Is it a 'pre' or a 'post' wedding shoot?

Sindhur on forehead. This must be post wedding — Jerry🐀 (@TomKiJerry) November 20, 2019

Honeymoon shoot hai ye. Sindoor lagaya hai ladki ne — Neha S 🚩🚩 (@Neha_ns1) November 21, 2019

Going to tell my kids, these were your real mom and dad. — هارون (@DorkyMcDarkFace) November 21, 2019

Very "down to earth" couple. 😝 — Masuthivan™ (மசூதிவன்) (@Kumari_Nadu) November 21, 2019

It's not pre wedding...the grl is already putting sindoor — Slice of life (@Spicyndtangy) November 21, 2019

And guess which side stood correct? Right, it's a post-wedding shoot.

The original photos were shared by a Facebook user @BinuseensPhotography, who identified the couple as Jose and Anisha in their post wedding shoot.

