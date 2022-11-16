This Indian Heritage Hotel’s Presidential Suite Costs 14 Lakh Per Night; Check Out

There are thousands of hotels in India known for their varied and attractive features. Some are sea-facing, some are built on hilltops, and some are known for their beautiful interiors. Then there are some known for offering a luxurious and grand experience to their customers. These hotels usually range from five stars to seven stars. Today, let us take you through one such luxurious hotel in India, which is also one of the most expensive in the country.

The Raj Palace, Jaipur, is one of the most expensive hotels in India. According to sources, The Raj Palace has been awarded the “Best Heritage Hotel of India" by the government. It is also known that the hotel has been voted the “World’s Leading Heritage Hotel" by the “World Travel Awards" seven times in a row.

The old name of this hotel was The Chaumoo Haveli, and it was built in 1727. It was named after the last king of Chomu, Thakur Raj Singh. In 1996, Princess Jayendra Kumari converted the palace into a hotel. Even after so many years, this heritage hotel is unique. Its amazing interior provides an enthralling experience to its customers.

The hotel has 50 luxurious rooms, similar to the design of the Mughal era. Many rooms in this hotel belonged to the kings. Apart from this, historical and antique showpieces are still kept in the hotel. From Amitabh Bachchan to Elliot Page, many celebrities from all over the world have stayed in this hotel.

There are different types of rooms available for stay. The one-night rent for Heritage and Premier rooms costs about Rs 60,000. And the rent for the historical suite is Rs 77,000. The one-night rent of the Prestige Suite is more than Rs 1 lakh, whereas the one-night rent of the Palace Suite is more than Rs 5 lakh. The most expensive is the Presidential Suite, whose one-night cost is more than Rs 14 lakh.

