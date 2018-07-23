GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Indian-Origin Kid's Performance With a Harmonium at 'Voice Kids UK' is Out of This World

This is the best thing you'll watch today.

Anurag Verma | News18.com@kitAnurag

Updated:July 23, 2018, 2:58 PM IST
Image credits: The Voice Kids UK / YouTube
Coaches Danny Jones, Pixie Lott, and Will.i.am were in for a surprise when Krishna took to stage at 'The Voice Kids UK 2018' last week.

Donning a glittery sherwani, the 10-year-old India-origin kid stunned everyone when he performed Calvin Harris and Disciples' super-hit 'How Deep Is Your Love' and gave a desi twist to his cover by mixing it up with Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani's 'Balam Pichkari'.

What really intrigued the audiences, as well as the coaches, was Krishna's showstealer harmonium, which he played to perfection.

Krishna's performance was met with roaring applause. Curious by his "Indian musical instrument," the coaches then walked up to the stage and asked him to play it again. Will.i.am even offered to pump the harmonium as Krishna was busy hitting the right keys.

Krishna became an instant favourite on the web and people took to Twitter to appreciate his performance.





"The more faith you have, the more chances there are. My family are quite musical and singing is in my genes," Krisha told the show producers, as quoted by The Sun.


"I was brought up singing Indian songs but for this audition I've done an Indian remix. "I'm very excited because it's the first time I've been on a big stage," he further added.

Krishna's foot-thumping performance earned him an invite on Lorraine's celebrity talk show where his mentor and rapper Will.i.am was all praises.

"He is magnificent. His passion for music, craftsmanship with his instrument, his voice and his passion and every time I see him he's always wearing a shirt that I want."

You can watch his interview here:

