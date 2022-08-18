This Indian Throuple is Breaking The Norms Of Monogamy With Love

The idea of monogamy is widely accepted and appreciated in our country because of its culture. However, for Ashish Mehrotra and Shweta Sangtani, shattering the societal parameters and entering into a polyamorous relationship was not only empowering but also allowed them to live their own version of love. The two met Tanisha, who herself was new to the concept of a non-monogamous relationship.

“It is funny how it needs so much explaining when it is not a standard monogamous family. The patriarchal concept of heterosexual marriages is so ingrained that those relationships and families immediately make sense to everyone,” Ashish told Vogue.

Ashish and Shweta established a policy of don’t ask-don’t tell. However, they realised how the policy was detrimental to their relationship. “We were both clear that we wanted to spend the rest of our lives together. So, it was never the lack of something that I was experiencing with Ashish that I wanted to seek in other places. It was simply about exploring newer connections,” Shweta told The Established.

Tanisha came into their lives and made the transformation from a monogamous couple to a “throuple” easier. Tanisha got out of a long-distance relationship in 2017 and was still trying to make up her mind about what an ideal relationship looked like.

Tanisha started dating Ashish somewhere around the pandemic. Ashish was always open about his marriage with Shweta and, in fact, mentioned that he will only be comfortable dating if his partner could coexist. “I realised that maybe polyamory would be more supportive of my mental health needs,” Tanisha said.

Based in Mumbai, Ashish, Shweta, and Tanisha live a happy life together, along with their fair share of difficulties. Together, the three run a business called Sangya Project, a pleasure store that also sparks discourses about gender fluidity, sexual, and mental health.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here