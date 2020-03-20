English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia


Coronavirus
News18


Man's Best Friend? This Indian TikTok Star's 'Dog' is a Cow

Image credits: TikTok.

While there's a lot of strange and confusing content on TikTok, it's refreshing to see a new level of wholesome content in the bonding between a man and his pet.

Raka Mukherjee
  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: March 20, 2020, 11:27 AM IST
A dog is a man's best friend, is how the saying goes.

That phrase may be true, except when that friend is a cow.

While cows are revered in India, very few have a very close emotional attachment to humans. Cows in India are mostly present as cattle, as a large number of the population depend on them for milk and milk products.

A man on TikTok, with over 1.6 million followers, is however, proving us all wrong. For him, his best friend, his 'dog,' is a cow.

No, really.

TikTok star, ImranSuna47, posts videos on his TikTok account which is a genre not unexplored in TikTok: animals rescuing humans, and while those animals are usually dogs which step up to save their owner, in this case, it's white cow in shinning amour. Okay, part of the armour.


In videos, people can be seen mock attacking the TikToker, and then the white cow, sensing danger rushes towards the people, and 'saves' the day.

See for yourself.

In fact, it's more than just one instance. There's multiple videos of it showing the cow gallantly galloping towards the crowd to save his human.


There's also videos of the cow and human bonding, showing how their emotional bond transcends the species barrier.

While there's a lot of strange and confusing content on TikTok, it's refreshing to see a new level of wholesome content in the bonding between a man and his pet, even if this pet isn't a conventional one.

