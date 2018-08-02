GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
This Indian Woman Took Up the #KikiChallenge. Gujarat Police is Not Pleased.

Kiki - are you aware you could get run over?

Raka Mukherjee | News18.com

Updated:August 2, 2018, 5:57 PM IST
Image credits: The Comedy Factory / Facebook
The 'Kiki Challenge' is making the rounds on the Internet - and it has made its way to India.

The #InMyFeelings Challenge or more commonly known as the "Kiki Challenge" involves people jumping out of moving cars to dance to Drake's song, 'In My Feelings.'

People in India have also picked it up. A video of a middle-aged woman from Vadodara district in Gujarat surfaced after she took this challenge - but perhaps for all the wrong reasons.



In the video, the woman, called Rizwana Meer is seen as she dances to the song, despite repeated cars honking behind her. But instead of stopping her challenge, she simply shrugs it off and continues the dance.

In fact - towards the end, she can even be seen dismissing the car behind and telling them to stop honking.

This is dangerous - because as popular as the challenge is, it is also a risk, as the chances of you getting run over or meeting with an accident is very high.

The Gujarat police on Wednesday, put a warning out stating how people should not accept this challenge, after the video of this woman surfaced.




This isn't however, the first time that the police is warning people from taking the challenge. The Mumbai Police and The Uttar Pradesh Police had earlier put out warnings to stop people from taking this challenge.







However, after this video surfaced - it's becoming increasingly obvious that perhaps people aren't paying much heed to these warnings.

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

