This Indonesian YouTuber's Recreation of the Iconic Scene From 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' is Going Viral

Bollywood is an international legacy, leaving India’s footprint of the rest of the world. From fashion to dance, the influence of Hindi film Industry can be found across nations on any part of this globe. As people often say that art cannot be contained by the bounds of country or language, an Indonesian YouTube celebrity has been proving just how deep and far-reaching is Bollywood’s impact.

Recently, the YouTube account by the name of Vina Fan uploaded a video to the channel that has all Indian Bollywood fans applauding their talents. The video contains a recreation from one of the most monumental films of 1990s, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.

It is an accurate, frame-by-frame copy of the iconic scene where Rahul (Shah Rukh Khan) tells Anjali (Kajol) about who he wants as his future partner. In the film, their conversation is intercut with shots of Tina (Rani Mukherjee) as each of Rahul’s descriptions are reflected in her moves. The serious conversation ends with a comic scene where Rahul unknowingly gossips about their principal, Mr. Malhotra (Anupam Kher) to Tina, who is his daughter.

The group of Vina Fan manages to pull-off the entire 5-minute long sequence with close accuracy. They even managed to wear clothes identical to those worn by the actors in the film. The video is edited in a way that the actual movie scene plays in bottom left half while their recreation mimics the scenes in the top right half.

The artist pinned a comment in Indonesian, which says, “The first time I have tried to make a scene, still kept it simple. Everything depends on the audience response, if they think it’s good, then it’s good.”

Here is the video:

The comment section was full of both Indian and Indonesian Bollywood fans, but majority comments are in Indonesian. “The girl who played Kajal's part really did amazing job wonderful just brilliant,” wrote one user, while another observed, “I love the scene you recreated… love your expressions costume and hats off for the lip-sync u did without knowing the language...keep it up vina fan.”

This is not the first Bollywood recreation from the content creator. The channel has some of the most popular Bollywood song numbers mimicked and recreated, but never parodied. In fact, even Shah Rukh Khan was impressed by their art when they remade his famous song Zara sa Jhoom Lu Main from Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge.

How sweet is this thank you https://t.co/TXgwElb8YE — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) October 27, 2020

