This Indore Cop Has been ‘Moonwalking’ to Manage Traffic for 16 Years. The Reason Will Move You

A traffic constable in Indore, known for his dance moves to manage traffic for the last 16 years, has caught everyone’s attention on social media. However, the tragic story behind his creativity will break your heart.

Traffic constable Ranjit Singh became a local celebrity in the city because of using his dance moves to manage the traffic. The cop has been using late pop icon Michael Jackson’s ‘moonwalk’ to control the traffic for the last 16 years. His creative and fun way of working made him a local celebrity on social media with people approaching him for selfies.

While talking to NDTV about why he introduced his dance moves to his work, Ranjit said that it has been nearly sixteen years since he started dancing at work. He said that he got a message on his communication device that there had been an accident and he had to control the crowd. When he reached the spot, Ranjit found out that the person who had died in the accident was his friend.

“As I was pacing across the road in angst, my superior officer told me, people were stopping because of my movement. Since I was a dancer, I brought 'moonwalk' into my work,” he added.

41-year-old Ranjit shared that he wanted to be a dancer ever since he was a child but had to give up on that dream because of his poor economic background. He stated that he is able to manage traffic better with his dance as well as bring a smile on people’s faces. He says that people set out in a bad mood, but then they feel good when they see him dancing.

Prashant Chobey, Additional Superintendent of Police, while talking to NDTV, said that Ranjit does his duty well and traffic moves smoothly wherever he is assigned. Appreciating the traffic cop, he adds that he has an aura and nobody fights with him if he stops them.

Anurag Dawry shared Ranjit’s clip while managing traffic with his dance movies on Twitter on January 18, 2021. The 37-second clip shows him moonwalking on the chaotic streets of Indore while performing his duty, dressed in blue pants and white crisp shirt with his cap.

Indore's traffic constable Ranjeet Singh has been using 'moonwalk' to control the traffic for nearly 16 years, he got famous on social media because of his unique style of performing his duty however, a tragic story behind his mirth at work @ndtv @ndtvindia @vinodkapri pic.twitter.com/t72p6wtavZ — Anurag Dwary (@Anurag_Dwary) January 18, 2021

Recipient of various awards, including one for traffic management, Ranjit has been featured on many TV shows. His colleagues who were sceptical of his unique way of working have now grown fond of his dance moves. He gives moonwalking training to other traffic policemen now.