This Insane Hack Shows You've Been Peeling Garlic Wrong Your Whole Life

Fear not, a new video showing how to peel a clove of garlic in mere seconds using a small knife has gone viral with people confessing that they never knew that there was a kitchen hack this simple.

Trending Desk

Updated:June 18, 2019, 3:14 PM IST
Garlic is a pantry staple in almost all kitchens across the world. However, for those who spend hours in front of the oven, or behind the kitchen counter, peeling garlic can be a tricky task. Indian mums may advise you to soak it in water to loosen the paper thin skin, while others may offer you other ways of respite from the tedious task.

But fear not, a new video showing how to peel a clove of garlic in mere seconds using a small knife has gone viral with people confessing that they never knew that there was a kitchen hack this simple.

After a Twitter user, @VPestilenZ shared a video of a distinct and swift technique of peeling garlic, many home cooks were left in awe, with some even attempting a go at the hack.

The user posted the video with the quote, "As someone who makes a lot of Korean food, this is the best method for getting garlic peeled."

In the video, one can see a pair of hands, seamlessly removing each clove of garlic from the peel before placing it in a bowl, using nothing but a small knife which is being inserted into the bottom of the clove.

Since being posted, the video has been viewed around twelve million times, with over three lakh likes and a lakh retweets.

Celebrity chef Chrissy Teigen was one of the many people who were shocked by the viral hack. She responded to the tweet with a lengthy 'what' to express her awe and shock.

English actor and cookbook author Fay Ripley too tweeted, "Well this just changed my blinking life."

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald actor Victoria Yeates too commented, "Life changing," to the video.

Another Twitter user lamented that the hack would have had helped him to use way more garlic over the years.

However, there were those who were a bit wary of the process, with one writing, "Man, I just went through a head of garlic working on my technique and just ended up with a bunch of broken cloves."

While others commented:

However, the video was best defined by a user, who simply wrote, "this kind of info exchange is why the internet exists."

