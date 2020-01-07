This Instagram Account Shows How a Dog Could Speak His Mind in Different Situations
One such post says, 'Stop letting humans judge dog shows', while another calls out humans for using their furry pets as pick-up lines.
(Image credit: Instagram / @dogwithsign )
Dog is considered to be a man’s best friend. Although many might claim they understand their four-legged friend completely, how does a dog voice its dissatisfaction?
Caroline from New York has come up with the answer for that by opening the Instagram account @dogwithsign, which features her two-year-old Cavapoo, named Baboy.
In every post, Baboy holds up a sign in its mouth and voices its ire. One such post says, “Stop letting humans judge dog shows”, while another calls out humans for using their furry pets as pick-up lines.
Speaking to Metro UK, Caroline said that she took inspiration for the account from Seth, who handles the @dudewithsign Instagram account. The popular account, with 2.6 million followers, features a dude standing with relatable signs at various public places.
The Instagram account @dogwithsign has created a strong base too with over 24,000 followers. “If you don’t sit for something, you’ll never get the treat,” reads the account bio.
Baboy has kept its personal and private life separate. The Metro reported that the dog has its own Instagram account, with details of its “non-sign-holding” life.
