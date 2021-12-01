This Instagram Influencer Earns in 6 Figures by Teaching Microsoft Excel Hacks

When the world was toiling with the consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic, Kat Norton, hailing from New York City, decided to use the time in quarantine to build a brand that currently helps Kat earn six figures a day. Popularly known as ‘Miss Excel’ on social media platforms, Kat makes short Microsoft Excel tutorials that help people who are not well-versed with Excel perform various tasks on the software. She started posting videos online in June 2020, when the pandemic was still in its first wave, as per an interview with Verge. Since then, Kat has gained an immense following on Instagram and TikTok.

She started making fun and crisp videos displaying amazing tricks and shortcuts for various Microsoft Excel programs and functions. As her work started getting the appreciation it deserved, she inculcated other Microsoft software in her tutorials. She also shares shortcuts and tricks for Google Sheets. Kata.k.a.Miss Excel has now transformed into a full-time trainer and sells designated courses to people who want to become proficient in software like Excel.

Despite building a career as a trainer, she is regular on social media with her short, fun, and informational videos.

Take a look at some of the videos she posts.

In an interview with Verge, Kat revealed a peculiar perspective about social media being a marketing tool. Unlike other creators who monetize the platform directly, Kat thinks of social media as an arm of marketing that assists her to advertise her study packages, or ‘Bundles,’ as Kat calls them, which includes multiple tutorial videos at a reasonable price. With her courses, Kat has managed to earn six figures salary in one single day.

“The social media channel is my main marketing. It is mostly organic sales from there. I have created lines of fun courses, with each containing around 100 videos. These courses are like my babies, and I am really proud of them. Many people have bought lifetime access to my courses,” Kat told Verge.

Kat hosts these courses on the platform Thinkific and uses Instagram and TikTok to divert the traffic from one platform to another. Her videos have actually helped people curb their fear of using Excel and other platforms at work.

