This Instagram Model is Helping Women Catch Cheating Partners by Sliding into Their DMs

A California-based Instagram model is offering up help to catch cheating boyfriends or spouses of women by sneakily sliding into their DMs.

Paige Woolen is helping women find out if their partners cheat on them by texting other women or not.

Woolen, who has a huge list of followers on her official Instagram account, said she frequently receives messages from men who seem to be in a relationship and this prompted her to do something to bring out such behaviour for all to see. So, she created a different Instagram account and now posts the messages she gets from these men.

Woolen reportedly told the Daily Star that the messages made her wonder if the girlfriends knew or cared about the fact that their partners were messaging other women.

In a different Instagram account titled "dudesinthedm", Woolen posts pictures of the inappropriate comments the men send her. She has now even offered to investigate men whose girlfriends suspect them of cheating by messaging them on her own and see if they pick up on her fake advances to them.

Many of these men stopped responding to her when she asked them about their relationship status while Paige said many also stayed truthful to their partners and resisted any advances from the model.

Some, however also pretended to be single in order to take her out on a date. Woolen documented all the messages she received on the Instagram account, and there have been varied responses to her initiative.

Some called her out for her messages and accused her of 'trapping' these men, may also thought Woolen was doing a hero's job by calling out the unfaithful men in public.

One followers also hailed her as someone "doing God’s work and asked her to not let anyone ever make her feel any differently."